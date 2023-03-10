Kunaal Kyhaan launches KOYTOY's newest edit Maharaja by the Bay at LFW

Budding label KOYTOY’s founder Kunaal Kyhaan, one of the GenNext winners this year, takes us through his eclectic collection Maharaja by the Bay that got unveiled at LFW.

Your thoughts behind the collection?

The collection is called Maharaja by the bay. A Maharaja-in-waiting has a dual life, one that he has enjoyed, bathed in luxury and the other is that of the great responsibility that he is being trained to take on. At KOYTOY, we pride ourselves in the Maharaja way of life. A life of luxurious ease, surrounded by beauty, colour, and above all individual, unopposed self-expression. Therefore the garments are flowy, rich, and vibrant with original illustrated prints.

The collection evokes a sense of desi nostalgia, the designs include magnified renditions of the intricate motifs found in historic art murals, miniatures and iconic photography of the era from the Indian monarchs’ private collections; blended with original KOYTOY iconography, reminiscent of royal insignias.

Take us through the edit?

The collection consists of prints that include motifs depicting freshwater pearls, glittery jewel boxes, and original miniature paintings. Iconic silhouettes of hunting safari sets, horse riding chaps and flared oversized pants, styled with statement gemstones and pearl strings complete the modern Maharaja fit.

The silhouettes retain a free-flowing relaxed fit using buttery modal satins and soft viscose blends. We have explored deep rich and muted tones of jamun, indigo, rust and jade, reminiscent of the royal Indian colours. The prints blend vibrant tones of manicured floral gardens - marigolds, bougainvilleas, hibiscuses, and passiflora staying true to the colourful aesthetic while engaging techniques of traditional Indian crafts. The latest introduction is crochet weaving, leather carving, and inspirations derived from age-old fabric traditions like bandhani and appliqué to the treatments of the season.

Designer Kunaal Kyhaan

What makes your label different?

We have a sense of ease and a flirty attitude towards style. There’s a mix match of colours and jewels as a practice of self-adornment. Our visual storytelling is effortless as we express narratives in a friendly tone that defines confidence through vibrant landscapes and variety. Our aesthetic resonates with playfulness and flirtatiousness, thus making it approachable and relatable.

How are you including sustainability and green fashion practices?

As an adolescent brand, we are able to contribute by indulging in regenerated fibers that are better for the environment and following small-batch productions, which minimises excess wastage.

Your fashion personal fashion choice?

It’s all about individual taste. I love mixing and matching objects in layers and I never shy away from colours. My comfort wear for an evening is typically layered in a colour way, my playing field is my accessories -- unique jewellery, shoes, bags, or accents. Fashion is how you style a look and make it your own means of expression.

Anyone in Bollywood you’d like to dress up?

Ranveer Singh embodies KOYTOY. His regal, opulent and confident style is a true depiction of a Modern Maharaja. When his stylist, Eka made it happen, it was everything and beyond, he carried it off and styled it as I had always envisioned it. Fun, fluid and fabulous.

We also loved dressing up Jackie Shroff. We had the joy of curating a cowboy fantasy look for him recently and he looked super fashionable and at ease with his own personality.

Summer fashion forecast?

I believe people are more fearless about experimenting with colour, coordinated fashion and blurring the lines between gender. A lot of jewellery, free-size fits, and quirky accessories is definite for us.