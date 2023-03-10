Rudraksh Dwivedi launches his new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week
Rudraksh's eponymous label is known for its amalgamation of a fresh perspective to classic silhouette and unique play of textures, keeping in symphony with the quintessential neo client.
Designer Rudraksh Dwivedi, one of the GenNext winners this year wanted to project a fresh perspective towards experimental with unconventional surface embellishments through his award-winning collection for LFW.
“I focused on showcasing unique techniques while staying true to my brand’s aesthetic and I guess that resonated with the jury as well,” says the GenNext winner.
More about the collection from Rudraksh, whose eponymous label is known for its amalgamation of a fresh perspective to classic silhouette and unique play of textures, keeping in symphony with the quintessential neo client.
Tell us about the edit in detail?
Inspired by eco-brutalism, in this collection I’ve tried to integrate geometric line work symbolising rigid grim concrete buildings into handcrafted textures symbolising natural elements.
We’ve used a 4-inch metallic trim, matted onto tulle and manipulated using hand and machine work. Through this technique, we are able to achieve a variety of classic silhouettes like columns, fit-flare, and more. In combination with chrome line work. We’ve worked with layered tulle and crochet mesh to create a mix of paradoxical elements throughout our collection.
You play a lot with textures...
I love experimenting with unconventional materials and computing how they can work in harmony on a functional garment. I enjoy playing with paradoxical elements may it be a gradient of a smooth surface to a rough one or pairing something structured with a soft drape.
Your fashion philosophy?
I couldn’t agree more with what Vera Wang said -- I want people to see the dress, but focus on the woman. I aspire to build a brand that is known for how our designs make people feel.
Who among the Bollywood brigade do you want to dress up and why?
Deepika Padukone, she has been a muse of mine for quite some time, so I’d surely want to dress her in the near future.
Indian wardrobe essentials?
A classic pair of dress pants -- you can quite easily dress it up for a fancy event or dress it down for a casual one.
Summer fashion trends this year?
Tassels and the colour sunshine yellow are back in trend. Apart from that, I am excited to see sheer and cut-out dresses making a comeback. They make layering so much more versatile.