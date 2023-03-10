Rudraksh Dwivedi launches his new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week

Designer Rudraksh Dwivedi, one of the GenNext winners this year wanted to project a fresh perspective towards experimental with unconventional surface embellishments through his award-winning collection for LFW.

“I focused on showcasing unique techniques while staying true to my brand’s aesthetic and I guess that resonated with the jury as well,” says the GenNext winner.

More about the collection from Rudraksh, whose eponymous label is known for its amalgamation of a fresh perspective to classic silhouette and unique play of textures, keeping in symphony with the quintessential neo client.

Tell us about the edit in detail?

Inspired by eco-brutalism, in this collection I’ve tried to integrate geometric line work symbolising rigid grim concrete buildings into handcrafted textures symbolising natural elements.

We’ve used a 4-inch metallic trim, matted onto tulle and manipulated using hand and machine work. Through this technique, we are able to achieve a variety of classic silhouettes like columns, fit-flare, and more. In combination with chrome line work. We’ve worked with layered tulle and crochet mesh to create a mix of paradoxical elements throughout our collection.

You play a lot with textures...

I love experimenting with unconventional materials and computing how they can work in harmony on a functional garment. I enjoy playing with paradoxical elements may it be a gradient of a smooth surface to a rough one or pairing something structured with a soft drape.

Rudraksh Dwivedi

Your fashion philosophy?

I couldn’t agree more with what Vera Wang said -- I want people to see the dress, but focus on the woman. I aspire to build a brand that is known for how our designs make people feel.

Who among the Bollywood brigade do you want to dress up and why?

Deepika Padukone, she has been a muse of mine for quite some time, so I’d surely want to dress her in the near future.

Indian wardrobe essentials?

A classic pair of dress pants -- you can quite easily dress it up for a fancy event or dress it down for a casual one.

Summer fashion trends this year?

Tassels and the colour sunshine yellow are back in trend. Apart from that, I am excited to see sheer and cut-out dresses making a comeback. They make layering so much more versatile.