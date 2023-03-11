FDCIXLFW: Abhishek Sharma brings the allure of aquatic life with Reef collection

The ongoing FDCIXLakme Fashion Week is punctuated with lots of glamour, drama and even understated elegance. While prominent names like Anushree Reddy, Tarun Tahuliani, Arpita Mehta and more dazzle with their collections, new-age designers and labels such as Jajaabor, Abhishek Sharma, Eshaa Amiin, Shahin Mannan and Disha Patil and more are grabbing the spotlight for avant-garde concepts and a touch of spunk.

From Reef

We speak to Delhi-based designer Abhishek Sharma who presents his collection Reef inspired by the soundscapes of an underwater world. He elaborates on the idea post the show, “I thoroughly enjoyed designing the collection as it was something very different from my previous show. I started the process by first working on the music for the collection. It’s composed by Jayant Luthra. We have had amazing discussions and throwing of ideas as I wanted the music to be only with whales and dolphins singing with some sound that would give the audience the feel as if it’s playing under water. Listening to the music, I went on in building the collection. Each look that will walk down the ramp is truly a story in itself. I am taking my audience to an underwater experience this time. The collection inspired by the beauty and the harmony between various life forms is what surprises me all the time. I hope that the audience loves the collection as much as I do!”

Menswear ensemble from Reef

Suitably matching with the theme, the designer opted for a tranquilising colour palette with silhouettes dipped in mother of pearl, shell white, fluid aqua, coral and pink pearl. The mellifluous melange of aquatic life was strutted by young showstoppers Anjali Sivaraman, Piyush Khati, Zeyn Shaw and Cwaayal Singh of Class fame. They looked stunning in ensembles created of the finest silk yarns and featuring laser cutting, couching and intense embellishments with pearls and glass beads. Together, the show brings out Abhishek’s uncanny love for exploring life in different dimensions. Previously, the NIFT Mumbai-graduate had worked with prominent names like Rohit Bal and Tarun Tahiliani, which refined his sense of approaching design as an art form.

