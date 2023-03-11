The ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week in collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex is being watched with much anticipation to spot the top talents in the design industry. The country’s premier fashion show that started on March 9 will continue till March 12 showcasing seasoned as well as upcoming designers such as Disha Patil, Namrata Joshipura, Anushree Reddy, Rina Dhaka, Siddhartha Tyler among many others. We spoke to Mumbai-based fashion powerhouse Disha — known for her niche in luxury bridal wear — ahead of her show. She will showcase her brand new edit inspired by and named after the Japanese flower Hasu.

Hasu preview

Elaborating on the inspiration, she tells us, “Hasu is derived from the Japanese words hachi (bee) and su (hive). This directly correlates to how the pods of a lotus are similar to a beehive. A lotus is considered as a sacred flower in many cultures. It symbolises the rise of beauty in a place of despair, thus giving birth to hope and something pure.” Disha’s work is cognizant of the metaphorical relevance of the flower as well as the aesthetic glory of its symmetry. It’s a reflection of her signature design vocabulary that draws from poetic geometry and vintage allure. The Fine Arts graduate from the prestigious JJ School of Art gives us a peek inside the making of Hasu SS23, “My collection sees an inter-play of the patterns formed by the petals.

Fittings before the show

The collection is stylised with tassels and intricate embroidery on luxurious yet lighter fabrics. You can also see a lot of edging and cutwork details in the outfits. The cuts are modern, simple, and designed to make the wearer feel like themselves on an important day in their lives. A soothing palette of neutrals and pastels continues to be the base of the collection.” The designer whose creations have previously dazzled on young divas like Ananya Pandya, Tara Sutaria and Nushrratt Bharuccha, predicts some of the runway trends that will rule the season ahead, “I feel a lot of tassels, lace, geometric cut out shoulders, shrugs/jackets, high knee slits and ultra femme sheers will add to the drama.”

Rs. 50,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.