Chitrangda Singh has made simplicity a virtue of feminine allure — all thanks to her relaxed sartorial choices and classic Indian heroine aura. She personifies this surreal yet effortless Indian beauty — a reflection of which is seen in some of her projects like in her debut film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi as a sari-clad London-returned Indian student turned-activist and more recently, in Modern Love Mumbai where she plays the urban middle-age woman juggling between marriage, motherhood and ambition. In personal life too, the model-actress does not like to over-do with fashion and shines in all her pleasing plainness. Extending this art of simplicity to Indian dressing, the actress-turned-designer has cocreated the Spring-Summer 23 collection titled Saadgi with contemporary everyday wear label trueBrowns. The collection has lightweight and luxurious outerwear pieces like printed kurta pant sets, Ikat pant suit set, block printed wrap dresses, dobby kaftans and more such easy-going transitional ensembles. We speak to the face of the collection to know more.

Chitrangda Singh in Saadgi

What made you associate with trueBrowns?

My go-to style is always clean silhouettes, basic aesthetic, with a certain feminine feel to the whole look. The brand caters to all kinds of styles, be it daytime or evening wear. It is for the modern Indian woman who is not trying to ape the West all the time and is rather firmly rooted in her culture . The colours of the collection also go well with the Indian skin tone which makes it more familiar to us. All these elements immediately checked my list. I also align with how the brand views a real Indian woman — traditional yet modern in her own way.

What was the inspiration behind the Saadgi collection?

The idea is to keep it simple, traditional yet modern at the same time. That’s why the label is so much about staying anchored with Indian culture in terms of colours, dyes and the use of hand block prints — a blend of all of them became our inspiration. To be specific, we wanted to keep this edit elegant, simple, modern, feminine, and wearable.

Ensemble from Saadgi

Tell us how you co-created the pieces.

The silhouettes are easygoing. There is not much structural complexity. The fabric chosen is 100 per cent cotton which makes the ensembles soft, wearable and of fine quality. We’ve used traditional Indian motifs in hand-block and printing technique. The designs come alive on a vibrant colour palette of pastels, indigos, reds, greens and more. While the collection exudes Indianness, it is also modern in appeal because of the cuts we’ve given. The silhouettes are so beautiful and functional that they can go from AM to PM. You can wear them to work or while having a drink or a coffee with your friends post work. It is very versatile in that sense.

What’s your favourite piece from the Saadgi edit?

The co-ord sets! I feel that usually whenever you think of a jacket, a pair of pants and a crop top, you would think of a fabric which is a bit stiff. But our co-ord sets are soft, breathable, and modishly wearable. You can wear a pair of keds and be sporty or match them with heels for a formal and stylish look — it goes with anything and changes the whole look!

Ensemble from Saadgi

How do you perceive fashion in regular wear? What are some of your staples?

Everyday fashion to me has a lot to do with ease and comfort. It’s all about putting your own individualistic style to the fore. I prefer wearing jeans and white t-shirts on a regular basis. I feel shirts for everyday wear just elevates your style. I love blazers too and like to play with different colours. I simply love wearing them, specially if they have padded shoulders. Summer dresses are also my go-to.

Do you give fashion a lot of thought or do you like to stay laid-back?

I am fashionably laid-back. I do not like ‘over the top’ fashion. I am somebody who likes a more relaxed, fuss-free and casual silhouettes. That’ s exactly the reason why I feel the label’s pieces are for those looking for an easy-going style element in everyday wear. We’ re not creating pieces for ‘that’ one occasion, we have ensembles for daily wear presented with simplicity and elegance.

Rs.3,300 upwards. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada