Womenswear label Lovebirds Studio’s avant-garde drop probes the intangible elements in space

The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week had a number of well-orchestrated viral moments that proved fashion is not just about clothing. From Coperni’s robot dog spectacle after its previous spray-on dress historical moment and digital intervention made by Anrealage where the colour of the dresses were changed under UV light in real time to conscious designer Stella McCartney featuring horses for a catwalk with models — fashion has become a confluence of design, technology, innovative set production and art, all packed into one playing ground of imagination.

From Lovebirds Studio's SS23 edit

At home, Delhi-based contemporary wear label Lovebirds Studio, helmed by modern defiant designer duo Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna, since its inception is making strides in bringing a norm-breaking showcase. The women’s wear label that melds fashion with graphic design, art and architecture unveiled its latest Spring Summer’23 collection Space in Between through a unique runway presentation. The immersive show featured sculpture and performance art where a massive red ball — symbolic of form, weight and movement of space — was moved against the white walls of the runway. It depicted the endless possibilities of intangible interactions between elements of nature.

Ensemble from Space In Between

Speaking to us post the immersive interactive show, the award-winning designers tell us about the presentation format, “Over the years, we have stopped seeking tangible goals and have focused purely on pushing our creative threshold. One way to do so was to amalgamate design with art and intuition and expand on what it truly means to co-create. Our show was an extension of the same.” Sustainably sourced and produced, the collection features classic dresses, co-ord sets, and separates in floral motif (made in patchwork), terrazzo, hand-drawn landscapes, signature stripes, and graphic lines.

Ensemble from the edit

Overall, it is a conversation on art that is intentional where designs are born from harmony and juxtaposition. Sharing about the design process, the duo says, “It is created for the consciously driven, modern independent woman and is cosmopolitan and ageless in ethos. It is equal parts whimsical as is practical, and highlights the four posters of the brand — design-led, modern, norm-breaking, and timeless. The collection features a wide array of fabrics, the highlight being Woolmarksourced Australian cool wool and others such as cotton, handwoven linen, denim, and silk crepe. Apart from that, we’ve kept the colours bright and elevated.”

Ensemble from the edit

The designers add, “All the knit garments are zero waste. Our denim and linens, which people have loved over the years, are also handwoven.” The duo mentions how boundary-pushing fashion shows or campaigns inspire them,“We love the delicate craft and contemporary works of Copenhagen designer Cecilie Bahnsen . Balenciaga’s fashion presentation is also creatively stimulating,” they tell us.

