Designer Tarun Tahiliani's SS edit, Sheer Drama, embodies the heritage textile in a modern avatar

Luxe-Pret designer Tarun Tahiliani brought a lot of drama to the runway at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with his latest collection Sheer Drama. The unique range of luxe outfits is inspired by the newly launched Lakmé Absolute Lip Mousse and Lakmé 9To5 CC Light Mousse, and celebrates fashion and beauty, and their role in every woman's life.

An ode to the timeless Indian drape, the spring-summer collection also seeks to preserve the age-old textile heritage and cultural identity in a cerebral yet simple manner for the contemporary wearer.

Inspired by the ever-flowing essence of water, the drapes are easy on the wearer with each fold taking form intuitively and do not rely on surface embellishments and come in a beautiful palette of neutral and nude shades. We talk to Tarun about the same on the sidelines of the show.

Tarun Tahiliani's Sheer Drama collection

Tell us in detail about your luxe pret collection.

My Sheer Drama collection is a tribute to the classic Indian sari and essays tradition in my quintessential India Modern style, conserving our rich textile heritage and cultural identity in a sophisticated yet approachable way for the modern wearer. The collection emphasises the sheerness of the hero Lakmé products by incorporating reinvented traditional embroidery in unconventional settings and sprays with airy draperies, light textures, and structured draping. It includes a spectrum of colours, including neutrals, nudes, iridescent pastels, faded metallics, and bursts of red.

Tarun Tahiliani's Sheer Drama collection

How different will the bridal looks be this summer?

I don't think bridal looks depend on trend. There might be a trend that has emerged where modern Indian women wear pastel colors, or what they call the English colors like tea rose or jade. But I think India is just too big a country, there are too many different customs to generalise on a trend and there are several ways to be beautiful. So, we hope people are not dressing according to any one particular trend.

How did you meld the connection of lightness with Lakme makeup?

Lightness, sheerness, and translucence are the key elements in the Lakmé range, which blend seamlessly with the collection's colour palette. We have come together to create ‘sheer drama’ to amplify the point that we collaboratively wish to establish.

Have brides become more experimental?

Today’s brides have definitely become very experimental! With modern aesthetics coming in, they might still want to be a little more traditional or look more like a classic bride during their wedding. Over the years brides have adapted to wearing different colours and they want to look like themselves and really celebrate their individuality.

Tarun Tahiliani's Sheer Drama collection

How much has Tarun Tahiliani the brand changed and evolved over the years?

The main reason why we have been able to thrive for 25+ years is that a lot of Tarun Tahiliani fashion is timeless. We come from a culture of textile and drape that is timeless and even though we observe a rapid shift to Western notions of fast fashion, there are really beautiful things in this country that maintain the timeless style.

If you were to look back, what are the most memorable highlights of your career?

I never look back. I prefer to only look forward and so far it has been excellent!

What's keeping you busy currently?

I am working on my upcoming bridal couture collection, accessories and stores. The cup runneth over.