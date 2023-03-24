City-based label Amar Kosa’s latest collection, Neer, is an ode to water and femininity

Celebrating water, this new summer collection by conscious clothing brand Amar Kosa, titled Neer meaning water, stands for fluidity, freedom, serenity, fun, strength, sorrow and passion. “Like water is the most essential element for existence on this planet similarly, a woman is the pillar of life and flows by instinct. At the heart of this collection are those women who seem to have a mind of their own and want to make this world a better place. A Neer woman is extremely sensitive and rides on the waves of her emotions,” begins Ruchita Singh, the founder of the city-based label.

Driven by sustainability, the brand focuses on consuming less and crafting long-lasting clothing that is minimal yet trendy. The name Amar Kosa means an eternal collection and the label offers timeless designs with this season focusing on free-flowing silhouettes detailed with marble patterns. “During my college days (NIFT, Delhi), we worked with several dyeing techniques, including marble. I incorporated the technique in various different forms for my college projects, like on paper, fabric, tiles etc. When I was

looking for ideas, I revisited my college file and found marble paper art. That’s when I decided to work

on my collection using the marble technique,” she reveals.

Giving a new twist to the ancient fabric dyeing technique of marbling, the label creates abstract forms and patterns using a soft colour palette that spans sunstone, African turquoise, jade and aquamarine. Neer boasts over 12 pieces, which took six months to make. One can shop for casuals like offshoulder multi-coloured dresses, kali skirts, crop shirts; wrap pants, capes, asymmetric jackets, silk blazers and more. The entire edit has been fashioned out of vegan silk and leftover fabrics from the dresses are upcycled and recycled into bags and smaller accessories.

Very soon, Amar Kosa will roll out a block print collection, which will feature new techniques and designs in shibori.

₹3,800 onwards. At Siddapura.