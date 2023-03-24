Manish Malhotra's second drop of the Diffuse range embraces Y2K aesthetics

With an aim to retag and redefine conventional titles and redefine the rules of fashion in line with Lakme’s philosophy of #UnapologeticallyMÉ, the Manish Malhotra Diffuse collection -- the Lakme Grand Finale show on the concluding day of LFWxFDCI -- saw a splash of game-inspired prints representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgynous styles. The collection stokes one's imagination, enabling everyone to find their core and express themselves unfiltered. The designs are for those fashionistas who are ready to take on the world, looking and feeling their best both on and off the runway.

“Diffuse literally Diffuse-s down the hard-to-digest terms and invests in our signature bling, bold and beautiful to be more unapologetically you,” says Manish. So terms like a gold digger and drama queen, for example, turn into someone who strives for the best, the gold standard, and someone who handles ego and drama effortlessly, respectively.

Manish’s playful portrait of Diffuse is tempered with a juxtaposition of tenderness and wit with prints inspired by iconic games in androgynous styles in a high-octane colour palette of stark blacks, electric purples, and shocking neons. The Retagged labels were incorporated, proudly and boldly, into the detailing of the collection.

We talk to the glam expert, Manish Malhotra, about the same and more.

Tell us in detail about your collection Diffuse.

The second drop of Diffuse is embracing Y2K aesthetics, wearables for all seasons and occasions and all age groups. We’re living in a world of digital enthusiasts, who love experimenting with their styles, and who’re not afraid to try out new things. The diffuse collection is all about statement-making wearable outfits for all occasions. Glamour has been restricted to couture ensembles and mainstream street style, while anything could be glamorous with just the right ingredients. The collection is a mix of alternating patterns, electric palettes, digital graphics in contemporary silhouettes and bold aesthetics.

How did you meld your designs with Lakme’s #UanapologeticallyME concept?

All of the designs I have created so far have a hint of being #UnapologeticallyME. I’ve been an avid supporter of people embracing their individualities. Being confident in who they are, and what they wear. Confidence is the boldest accessory that you can carry, you can pull off any look in this world with just the right amount of confidence and that has been my motto ever since I’ve been in the industry. My journey in the world of fashion has revolved around experimenting with new things, and not being afraid to try new things -- whether it’s a particular silhouette, a shocking colour, or a fit. I believe in people wearing what feels like themselves and that is all about being #UnapologeticallyMe.

How much has Manish Malhotra the brand changed and evolved over the years?

As I’ve evolved in my time in this industry, the couture house of Manish Malhotra has evolved a lot as well. Over the years, we’ve always believed in keeping our traditional legacies of handcrafted embroideries alive through all our collections. However, as times change, we move forward with it. We’re more focused on contemporary silhouettes, but we keep our core brand values intact. We’ve expanded to many other segments now. With Diffuse, we’re focusing on broadening our audience and scope, in terms of the garments they like to wear. We’ve expanded into jewellery and we’re only so close to launching our very own exclusive high-diamond jewellery collection.

What's keeping you busy currently?

Currently, there has been a lot happening. First, it was Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s joyous wedding where I created all the looks for their wedding ceremonies. It was such a memorable journey, not just professionally but also personally. The second drop of Diffuse launching now has a focus to make high fashion more available for everybody. And finally, for this month, the upcoming launch of my very special and very exclusive diamond jewellery range is all set to unveil, as we dive deep into the world of high jewellery.

Price on request. Available online.