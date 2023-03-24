The Summer House launches its first India physical space in Go Native with a new Spring edit

Eco-consious fashion label, The Summer House, which launched its first shopin-shop at Takashimaya in

Singapore a few months ago, has now retur ned to set up shop where its roots are. The Bengaluru-based label, which has won us over with its minimal wear is all set to introduce a new space, its first in the country, within Go Native on Lavelle Road. Elated to talk about their first store in the city, co-founder Shivangini Padhiyar tells us, “To have a physical space has always been a dream, but being a small brand we know we can’t launch a big store yet.For us, a shop-in-shop seemed like a first step.”

Unveiled just two weeks ago, the ready-to-wear label’s new 100 square feet space features several unique offerings — their latest collection, all-time bestsellers and classics. “It’s a beautiful bungalow with a great atmosphere, lovely brands and of course their restaurant. We instinctively knew Go Native would be a perfect partner for our first shop-in-shop in India since we had seen the space right from its launch and their ethics match ours. Moreover, now our customers can finally try their clothes before shopping to find their perfect fit,” she adds.

Ensembles from The Summer House are renowned for capturing the beauty of slow living through laid-back and dreamy silhouettes. Their new space houses its new collection, Lightness of Being, the name of which is inspired by Milan Kundera’s 1984 novel. What sets this blue and milky white edit, that’s fully hand-woven, apart from their previous ones is its use of winter style and nostalgia-soaked grandmother-like embroidery-like smocking. “The edit represents a sense of joy, breezy and flowy silhouettes, which is why we’ve called it The Lightness of Being. Another reason behind the title is the usage of vintage techniques that have gone into crafting these lightweight vintage fabrics like gingham,” explains Shivangini.

From plaid pieces like the Mishka dress in cloudy handwoven cotton and the Aponi dress with handsmocking detail to the Oshina dress featuring a gingham weave in feather-light cotton and the Leo kaftan dress with slip — one can opt from a bounty that includes shirts, tops, co-ord sets, shorts and pants too.

The Summer House has two new forthcoming collections lined up for summer, one of which will be unveiled in April. Season 2 of their previously launched edit One Love will roll out 20 one-of-a-kind pieces, all hand-stitched by a community the label has helped train and support. This will be followed by

a few hand-crafted collections that involve craft techniques like ikkat, jacquard, and chikankari work.

₹4,000 onwards. At Lavelle Road.

