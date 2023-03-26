Home decor brand Freedom Tree brings its first womenswear line, what to expect at the Hyderabad store

The fashion-mongers of the city have a new place to make the choicest buys. Freedom Tree, the design studio known for home decor and furnishings is joyfully foraying into womenswear, bringing its debut collection of bold, fresh and free-spirited ensembles to all its stores, including Hyderabad. Rightly titled Fiercely Feminine, the edit is most suitable for the spring and summer season with shirt dresses, mix-match co-ord sets, A-line skirts, and wraps to try on. The 16-pieces collection comes after Freedom Tree first launched a limited edition of unisex resort shirts that earned them a great response, making it natural to expand into apparel.

Freedom Tree's new edit Fiercely Feminine

Shirt dress from Fiercely Feminine

Speaking to us, Latika Khosla, founder of Freedom Tree shares, “We’ve loved creating collections for the home, but we’ve always seen ourselves as a design brand and have been excited to create lifestyle products too. We hope to continue to introduce more designs and grow our women’s clothing collection. Like with our home collections, we plan seasonal launches of new colours and styles for women’s clothing. You may also find other lifestyle accessories— scarves, scrunchies, totes, and more.” The new collection features skin-friendly fabrics that make them transitional pieces which can be worn at work, play or even party. The pieces will cheer you up with their playful cuts, mood-boosting colour palette and frolic appeal. Telling us about the edit, textile designer Rashi Jain shares, “The edit is conceptualised with an aim to make women feel at home wherever they go! The pieces exude the relaxed and casual spirit of the brand. We are also excited to translate our prints into wearable breathable fabrics and feminine silhouettes.

Ensembles from Fiercely Feminine

Ensembles from Fiercely Feminine

The colour palette of the collection mirrors the sun as it moves across the sky through the day —from pinks and peaches to the deepest of blues. In terms of the fabrics, we have worked with — soft, feathery cotton satin, viscose, and modal. All of them have sustainable properties such as being biobased, eco-friendly and biodegradable. We tested dozens of options to find just the right weight and quality of raw materials.” Expect the clothing collection to be easy-fit, practical, and fun. The outfits are suitable for all seasons from tropical summers, and heavy monsoons to the breezy winters that we experience in the South. Moreover, the conscious brand has ensured to make the pieces body-positive where sizes go up to XXL and let you be you as you dress to the nines!

Rs.2,800 upwards. Available from March 30. Online and in-store in Hyderabad.

