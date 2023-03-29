Poonam Mittal's Sehra edit has simple silhouettes in solid colours

While we crave some bright pinks, oranges and yellows to deck up during the spring/summer season, pastels, softer hues and whites have a different fan-base altogether, don’t you feel so? Designer Poonam Mittal, keeping in mind the hot summers and softer colour palettes has launched her yet another beautiful range for upcoming summer/spring 23 - Sehra.

“The barren expanse of a desert makes a striking backdrop for colours to shine. Flowering cacti and oases of calm are testament to the concept of the striking beauty of nature even when you least expect it,” says Mittal talking about her collection.

Colourful and bold, Poonam's new collection Sehra, is inspired by strong women of the desert - beautiful, calm and serene. It stems from the concept that life is not always perfect, but there is an inherent beauty to every moment which should be celebrated.

Simple silhouettes and solid colours, complemented by delicate embroidery bring this concept to life in Sehra, a celebration of beauty in the barren. Be it a festivity, or a family function, these salwar suits will be just the right choice for the occasions.

Price on request. Available on @poonammittalofficial