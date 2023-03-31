Designer Aveek Bhattacharya’s latest collection Six Stories showcases gorgeous Kaftans tales

Working in the fashion industry for over two decades now, couturier Aveek Bhattacharya is known for his poised and artistic impressions on outfits. The NIFT graduate, who assisted Anamika Khanna early in his career, loves experimenting with colours patterns and fabrics and his label Aveek, has come up with a fabulous range of cool Kaftans for this summer called Six Stories that depicts various emotions. All set to unveil the beautiful range today evening at a fashion gala, Aveek gives us an exclusive sneak peek at the same.

Darpan Kaftans

Tell us about the beautiful kaftan edit.

The many moods are depicted in Six Stories with pieces like Darpan (Mirror to the soul) that have an exclusive premium range of handcrafted kaftan dresses in lustrous weaves with surface ornamentation like antique zardozi, french knot and reflective mirror-work.

There’s also a whole range of prints including Prakriti showcasing flora and fauna printed cotton kaftans in pastels with delicate front lace adornments. They are further enhanced with relevant hand-embroidered mood-lifting phrases, garden motif appliques, and hand-embroidered patch pockets. Necklines and pocket edges are highlighted with multicolored thread tassels while drawstring tie-ups give shape around the waist at the back.

The Upal (meaning pebbles in Sanskrit) kaftans draw inspiration from the uneven pathways of rural Bengal. I’ve used Bamber silk which is dip-dyed and then screen-printed to achieve bi-colour bleeding effects. Traditional kantha and blanket stitches are used in contemporary form in the chest and necklines.

The Ananda kaftans give out the 60’s bohemian vibe with tie-and-dye on spray-printed modal silk. Alpona is all about silk modals, printed with these traditional festive floor decor motifs while Mrittika kaftans have tribal patterns in vivid geometric block-printed mangalgiri stripes and vibrant checks and gamchas.

Kaftans are versatile and trans-seasonal Kaftan tissue dresses from my Darpan collection are ideal for party and eveningwear while the printed silk modal Alpona kaftans can be worn on festive occasions and peripheral wedding events. Prakriti kaftans are Ideal for brunch dates, garden picnics & terrace lunches and you can wear a number from Mrittika to any day events around the town.

Resort wear trend this year?

Ruching in swimwear & classic summer dresses, maxi skirts for beaches, crochet lace bikinis, pointelle knit cover-ups and peek-a-boo mesh capes are a few trendy and playful vacay dressing options. Go for blown-up florals in oversized shirts or fitted dresses, denim look-alike indigo knitwear halter dresses, transparent neon tote bags and platform slip-ons.

Holiday wardrobe essentials?

It all depends on the destination but travel comfortably in athleisure.

If you are going to the seaside, carry proper shades, a hat to block sunlight, good swimwear, a pair of linen shorts covering up with a flowy printed kaftan or a versatile sarong, a maxi dress for the evening dinner date, a light sandal or flip flop. For the mountains, carry proper woollens, warmers and jackets, a pashmina shawl, well-fitted denim pant,s and sneakers.

Mrittika kaftan

Casual clothes that work for this summer ?

A classic white shirt paired with a light wash or clean dark rinsed raw denim, unstructured soft summer jackets, a pretty floral cotton wrap dress and flowy kaftans in vibrant hues and patterns.

How to choose the correct resort wear according to one's body type?

Anyone can look effortlessly beautiful in day-to-dinner lacy frocks. You can use a skinny belt to define your waistline. If you are petite, going for dresses that show lots of legs is ideal to make you look taller. If you are curvy, going for soft fabrics that drape well on the curves of your body lends a very feminine silhouette. A versatile piece, the poncho can be paired with your cropped jeans and sandals to create the ultimate dinner ensemble.

Athletic women can tap their feminine side by going for off-shoulder dresses with delicate embroidery.

If you are heavier at the bottom sport crafty cuts on the top part of the dress. Slim women can go for semi-voluminous silhouettes and oversized shirts styling them with thin belts around the waist.

Your upcoming collections?

I am working on a modern line of digitally printed shorter-length kaftans inspired by the graffiti of the City of Joy.

Price on request. Instagram: @aveekdesigns