Fizzy Goblet opens its second store in Hyderabad, new collection to be unveiled by Kareena Kapoor Khan

IT’S QUIRKY, IT’S fun, and it’s contemporary. Fizzy Goblet has a lot in store for city folks. The footwear brand that has a presence in almost every cosmopolitan city in the country is set to open its second store today in the City of Pearls at a prime location in Banjara Hills. This comes on the heels of their first store at Inorbit Mall receiving immense love from the fashion brigade of the city.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan will unveil a brand new collection to make the store launch even grander. Her ultra-feminine style goes well with the experimental, chic and urbane design ethos of the label. Ahead of the store launch, we speak to the founder and designer of the label Laksheeta Govil who shares that she wanted to give Hyderabad a bigger store for a more personalised experience. “The Banjara Hills store is much more spacious with a private nook, which would allow people to do their shopping at ease. It will offer a more intimate experience to the shoppers and they can spend a little extra hour without getting disturbed,” she begins.

Banjara Hills is the main location of Hyderabad and a bustling cultural hub with iconic restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, and more. That made it an obvious choice for a unique brand like Fizzy Goblet to have a presence here. Laksheeta tells us about the interiors of the new store that exude a plush ambience, “We chose to have geometric aesthetics very wisely, so that it gives a very subtle and luxurious touch to interiors. We have also cut down on the natural light because if natural light is mixed with artificial/focus light, it confuses people with the colour of the product. The store is designed in a way so that it is easier for customers to ascertain the texture, colours, and layers of the product. However, we have various punchers, so natural light can also fall in partially, in a very Fizzy Goblet way.” The new store will house the brand’s past signature designs like the popular Pixie Dust juttis, Hakuna Matata sliders, and others, besides a new collection in the offing inspired by spring, tropics, scenic locales, and more.