Ancestry’s latest collection draws inspiration from Uttrakhand’s Valley of the Flowers

Fashion label Ancestry has been blending Indian crafts into contemporary cuts and silhouettes, making ensembles both evocative and wearable since it launched in 2018. This season, the brand introduces an edit inspired by Uttarakhand’s Valley of the Flowers. “The grandeur of the Himalayas is ever-changing — the untouched flora and fauna; nature — where we find inner peace and where we transit ourselves to childhood. This Spring Summer collection is a celebration of nature’s beauty and a testament to our design philosophy,” begins Manjula, the design head of the brand. Elaborating on what elements she picked from the Valley of Flowers, she adds, “we picked the prettiest colours, meadow flowers, ditsy delicate sprigs in multi colours and blooms from the valleys and the natural landscaped gardens of the Himalayas and wove them into this new spring collection called Valley of Flowers.” Ancestry’s Valley of Flowers collection of 12 pieces is perfect for those who appreciate the fusion of tradition and modernity. The floral patterns and bold colours capture the essence of Indian culture while the contemporary cuts make each piece an everyday wardrobe staple. “The elements in the collection feature floral textures, bold floral prints and resham embroidery, all of which are highlighted with sequin work and coin finishing,” she shares.

Some of our favourite picks from the edit include the classic tailored fit Floral Printed Trench Coat, the Summer Soirée Kaftan featuring oversized flowers, the pin-tuck detail trousers and the floral resham embroidery kurti. “Our approach was to design a range which is about welcoming the spring with absolute summer colours and fabrics like linen, cotton and viscose blends. Our colour palette boasts hues like ivory, sage green, mustard, deep blue and tangerine,” she reveals.

Keep an eye out for Ancestry’s upcoming edits such as the monochrome stories of Bidri, Bhauhas and Chakra. Recently their festive edit has also hit the stores where bright colours and premium fabrics detailed with embroideries takes centre stage.

₹2,290 onwards. At MG Road & Domlur.