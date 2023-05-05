Autumn Audacity: Nappa Dori’s latest edit Auburn Collection is inspired by colours of fall

If sudden spells of rain in the summer have been making you long for a change in season, here’s a fun way to celebrate autumn even though it’s months away! Delhi-based luxury leather brand Nappa Dori’s latest edit, Auburn Collection, can help one feel closer to the fall, albeit through one’s wardrobe. Inspired by how nature regenerates itself every autumn and the riveting hues that overtake the season, Auburn attempts to fuel a nostalgic wave.

And these hues dictate the colour palette of the collection. Newer shades like mouse, ochre and rose reign through – deviating from the usual colours majorly found across collections in the label. “We give our most loved bags a wash in fall pantones, emerging as a representative of the reimagined version of autumn. Most Nappa Dori bags come in shades of tan, brown or black. But this collection launches new shades,” says Gautam Sinha, founder and creative director of Nappa Dori. He further adds, “While some associate autumn with the ending of a cycle of life, we view it as the beginning of a new one. The design remains the same, but we have incorporated new hues for the fall.”

The collection primarily features five pieces – Capsule Backpack, Kiss Lock Bag, Nordic Clutch, Radio Sling and The Narvik. Capsule Backpack is made from soft leather and a perfect blend of sophistication and functionality, while the Kiss Lock Bag is a marriage between vintage design and modern utility. The latter can add a touch of elegance to any outfit it is paired with and is available in black, clay and tan.

In the past, the who’s who of Bollywood including Anil Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia and Shahid Kapoor have flaunted bags of the brand. Owing to its growing popularity, Nappa Dori has recently opened its first flagship store in Chandigarh and plans to open outlets in West Bengal and in the Southern part of India soon. Dropping hints about their next edit, Gautam concludes, “We are more focused on travel this coming season and most of the products will reflect that element.”

