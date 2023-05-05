Bijoux  label Aaino retells the tale of traditional pieces with a modern twist

As a child, Ridhima Roy Burman was always fascinated by jewellery and her label Aaino is a product of nostalgia. “Whether it was my grandmother’s brass jewellery box which would contain exquisite collections of hasulis, chokers, rings and sita haar or it was the beautiful and shinning costume jewellery that the Rajasthani folk dancers wore, I was always fascinated by them and their narratives,” recalls Ridhima. That is what inspired her to create practical and modern jewellery pieces with roots in classical aesthetics. “During the lockdown, I decided to take this leap of faith and create Aaino to realize my long-cherished dream,” she adds.

True to the spirits of Aaino, their summer collection 2023 consists of striking yet lightweight bijoux pieces which are fuss-free, easy and give a modern twist to the classic styles. This collection is all about freshwater pearls or gold-plated brass work handcrafted by karigars to create practical, versatile and sophisticated pieces that are repeatable.

What makes Aaino stand out is the fact that it doesn’t simply follow fads and strongly believes in the power of classics. “We understand why such pieces have stood the test of time and yet have continued to be relevant. Our aim is to make such classic pieces with a modern touch for today’s free-thinking, independent and strong individuals who know what they want,” explains Ridhima.

For this collection specifically, the inspiration came from the classical designs and styles that have been around for the longest time and Ridhima wanted to bridge the gap between traditional and modern styles while keeping factors like weather and lifestyle in mind.

“Fuss-free, easy yet striking styles are trending big time now. I also think that layering and stacking jewellery is going to be a popular trend this year. This can include layering different necklaces or bracelets or stacking rings. This trend has also resulted in people beginning to see a lot of value in pieces that can be styled differently or layered to get a different look,” she feels.

Ridhima believes that when worn with confidence and a basic sense of style, bijouterie enhances any casual outfit almost immediately. “I feel any woman should stock a pair of hoop earrings, a choker, a ring and a few necklaces that can be multi-styled or layered and stacked with other jewellery pieces,” she signs off.

Price on request. On aaino.in