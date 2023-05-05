New Delhi-based Latin Quarters brings 'Hues of Spring' to their latest offering

It was in 2006 when Rahul Bhalla and Saurabh Jhingan started out Latin Quarters out of New Delhi with a simple policy of serving quality designs to modern Indian women. For the last 17 years, the designers have managed to release collections, one after another, with capsules that can transition from day to night.

Their latest offering, #HuesOfSpring, stays true to this principle, particularly in design and spirit. Scheduled perfectly with the arrival of cherry blossoms and chirpy birds, the recent collection is a riot of pastel shades with bright floral prints.

Each ensemble embraces the five stages of the spring season, as imagined by desi head Deepika Bhardwaj, namely Blossom Break, Art Du Soleil, The Apex Rise, Golden Hour and Glitched Nights.

Powder Blue Co-ord Set

The collection comprising co-ord sets, skirts with a handkerchief hemline, sequined tops, halter necks, knotted tops and A-line maxi dresses captures the playful spring mood. Deepika gives us a sneak peek into #HuesOfSpring and what inspired the seasonal line.

Blush Pink Sequin Dress

Sequin Dress in Metallic Ombre

Tell us about the new collection.

The new collection is called the #HuesOfSpring Collection. For Spring ’23, we took a lot of inspiration from the season of spring. The whole collection embodies the philosophy of ‘quality in the heart of every design’ and comprises five capsules — Blossom Break, Art Du Soleil, The Apex Rise, Golden Hour and Glitched Nights. The idea behind this collection was to curate a perfect blend of the past and the future.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

The range is all about authentic and playful prints with some statement pieces in pastel tones. We have incorporated silhouette-tiered skirts, halter necks, A-line maxi dresses, knotted tops, Ombré drop waist dresses and more. We believe that dressing in bright colours is known to elevate mood.

Take us through the colour palette used in this edit.

From the bloom of new flowers that you can see in our floral pieces, the rising of the sun and how it spreads across the horizon in different shades of yellow and orange, how the night creeps in and adds a little bit of sparkle which is reflected in our party wear with sequined styles. The colour palette largely focuses on light pastel colours with a hint of citrus tones and specs of gold.

And finally, what are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

We have used crêpe, georgette, jacquard, linen and satin. All of our materials are used keeping in mind they should be itch free for the skin and the fabric is eco-friendly.

₹ 1,500 onwards. Available online.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03