Pastel Palette: Supria Munjal Atelier launches SS '23 edit, 'InnSaei'

Not all things in summer have to look casual or basic. Take Supria Munjal Atelier’s latest edit InnSaei, fo r instance. Inspired by the calming underwater, it brings along a plethora of structural silhouettes that celebrate forms and a palette of striking colours. For Supria, the aura underneath the water’s surface implies seeing the world from the inside out. Thus, the colour palette takes its cue from the coral life found in the oceans. “In terms of silhouette, we generally work on more voluminous outlines but this collection consists of several sleek and fitted ensembles. The idea is to depict a more bold and flirtatious look,” says founder and creative head Supria Munjal, letting us in on the collection.

The edit primarily features silhouettes like sheath dresses with trails, mermaid dresses, asymmetric free-flowing drapes and A-line drapes. Precisely, it includes hourglass lines in fluid chiffon gowns, with creative cut-outs and braided detailing. Off-shoulder flowy gowns with a jewelled or embellished bodice and corsets with side cut-outs have also been incorporated into the collection. Silk satin has been luxuriously used for creating the flow through empire line draped gowns and asymmetrical shift dresses. Knitted or crocheted motifs form dreamy aesthetics catering to the sensibilities of the modern woman. Apart from these fabrics, satin georgette and tulle have also been used to create some pieces. The colour palette used in the collection also exudes a classy spunk. “T he palette can be defined as a burst of striking colours ranging from aqua and green to tangerine and yellow. The original essence of the pastel palette we normally do was tweaked into fun, pop colours,” Supria explains.

Another highlight of the collection is the use of macramé. Showcased at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, pieces from the collection have been already flaunted by celebrities like Chitrangada Singh and Shamita Shetty. Dropping a hint about her next collection, Supria says, “We have already started working on our new edit. It’s our AW ’23 collection, with deeper tones and artistic silhouettes.”

