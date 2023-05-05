Rohan Pariyar's The Art of Corsetry, offers a range of evergreen corsets

Since his days as a fashion student in Milan, Rohan Pariyar has been in love with versatile corsets. “I feel corsets can be worked around to suit any body type. A corset is a support garment commonly worn to hold and give the torso a desired shape. Though both men and women are known to wear corsets, this item was for many years an integral part of women’s wardrobes,” begins Pariyar, while talking about his recently unveiled Autumn-Winter edit The Art of Corsetry that focuses on the delicate art of corsetry.

The collection attempts at reinventing the mediaeval laced jacket meant to be worn under the outfit, as a piece of clothing in itself. As the corsets make a comeback into modern-day couture, this collection displays an array of patterns ranging from the 17th century up to the 21st century each styled in a way to fit into the modern-day wardrobe. From Raw silks, brocade jacquard, tulle and sequins, the collection covers a range of styles and textures.

Starting out as a production assistant to the late designer Sharbari Datta, Rohan showcased two collections, at Bangalore Fashion Week and North East India Fashion Week in 2016 and 2017 respectively before moving to Milan to study dressmaking. He started his own atelier in Kolkata in 2019 and since then has been designing wedding wear.

For Rohan, he seeks inspiration from his travels, whether that is a walk through Kumartuli or Savile Row in London. Even meeting different people has been a great source of inspiration as it has helped him understand the wardrobe needs of varying personalities. “I believe fashion is for anyone who wants to feel confident and comfortable in whatever she or he is wearing. Since this part of the world sees a pleasant winter, we have stuck to darker tones, especially lilac and purple. I feel corsets will pick up the pace with the season along with layers to style them accordingly. Winter wardrobes are incomplete without a black corset and a black trench,” he avers!

But for the grueling summer season now, Rohan advises corsets and light, airy accompaniments as party staples. For Rohan’s eponymous label, upholding and restoring hand embroidery and hemming techniques are primary concerns. And they do that on handwoven fabrics and all waste fabrics that are recycled into cushions and upholstery.

Currently, the designer is busy working out a grander Spring-Summer 2024 collection but he prefers to remain tightlipped about the details.

Price on request. On _rohanpariyar