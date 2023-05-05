SAND by Shirin’s summer edit FAE draws inspiration from natural elements

SAND by Shirin’s latest summer edit FAÉ, is inspired by the very thought that our souls derive energy from our surroundings, the earth and its cosmos that have the power to move our bodies and minds freely. Finding a connection between luxury and minimalism forms the essence of the collection. “FAE showcases new silhouettes and cuts with flowy metallic linen co-ords, textured cotton jumpsuits and dresses in newly launched fabrics. We’ve also introduced a beautiful and calming new colour story in dusk blue and clay, an amalgamation of natural and ocean sand along with mint and soft sea blue,” tells Shirin Mann, founder designer of the label.

Also, this summer sees the launch of their first-ever menswear range, SAND MAN, focused on simple yet high-quality clothing.

The menswear as well as the women’s range includes a carefully crafted linen fabric created with delicate and scarce metallic threads running through the yarn that gives the linen a soft glow.

Shirin feels that this summer quiet luxury will become more than a trend, something that is here to stay for a long while. “People have realized that comfort clothing wear can be chic, fashionable and gorgeous,” she mentions.

For parties though, the best way to channel a vibrant look would be to play with colours that speak to the season. “Incorporating bright tones with more subtle shades to create an eye-catching yet simplistic feel will be the call of the day. Picking soft and neutral tones along with breezy and innovative silhouettes, accessorized with bold and vibrant pieces can surely amp up your party wardrobe this summer. Accessorising is also crucial and of course, footwear plays a big role in adding that final pop to your look,” she opines.Over the years, her design aesthetic has always focused on fluidity, texture, finesse and style and it remains so in her latest collection as well. “SAND is an extension of myself and my vision, representing the uniqueness of women, where all shapes are beautiful, all bodies remarkable and all women extraordinary. I wanted to create a brand which is environment-conscious and we use plant-based fabrics which are not only eco friendly but also have a longer shelf-life, providing the quality and richness of material that I look out for,” she elaborates on the brand’s thrust on sustainability.

For the summer season, she suggests chic and bold accessories that accentuate any look. “Choosing statement pieces like accent earrings or a bag that adds a pop of colour to the subtle hues trending this summer is the ideal way to go. Tasseled and textured details which create dimensions and exude a sense of playfulness to embrace the essence of the summer sun is the ultimate mood and tone for accessories this season,” she states.

Price on request. On sandbyshirin.com