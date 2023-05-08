Malabar Gold & Diamonds brings up a dazzling collection of bijouterie in its revamped showroom

One of the largest and leading jewellery groups, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has recently unveiled the new look of its remodeled showroom at Camac Street with a sprawling 2827 sqft area. The brand known for its unique jewellery designs that can complement every precious moment of your life, offers in its upgraded showroom the widest selection of designs at competitive prices. The interior is glammed up with its exclusive collection of gold and diamond ornaments designed to serve any events like wedding, traditional occasions or daily wear purpose.

The hand-selected designs from the popular sub-brands of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, such as Mine diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery, Divine Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted jewellery collection, Precia precious gemstone jewellery, Zoul lifestyle jewellery to name a few, will be also showcased. Each of these sub-brand is sure to capture your attention with its distinctive approach.

Malabar Gold & Diamond with its renovated showroom at Camac Street, Kolkata offers all its customers a variety of collection to suit their requirement by keeping in mind the city's diverse communities and customs. As a part of their commitment to its customers the brand offers 10 Malabar promises which includes- a transparent price tag indicating the stone weight, net weight, and stone charge of the jewellery, guaranteed lifetime maintenance for the jewellery, 100 percent value for gold on reselling old gold jewellery, 100 percent BIS hallmarking certifying the purity of gold along with the HUID Mark, IGI and GIA certified diamonds ensuring a 28-point quality check on a global scale, and a buyback guarantee.