Inspired by Anne of Green Gables, conscious brand Buna’s latest collection pays tribute to the kindred spirits  

As humans, we all wish for one thing more than anything in this world and that is to find people who mirror our thoughts and soul. Someone who can make your heart sing with joy, understand you through unspoken gestures and make the world feel like a magical place. That person could be a friend, a sister, or even a complete stranger — a kindred spirit. To cherish such beautiful personalities in our everyday life, the sustainable fashion brand, Buna, designs a collection called Kindred Spirit that embodies this feeling of connection, a sense of warmth and playfulness.

Introducing us to the edit, Pallavi Shantam, founder and designer of the label, reveals, “The term ‘kindred spirit’ has its roots in the writings of Lucy Maud Montgomery, who created the character of Anne Shirley in her book, Anne of Green Gables. Anne used the term to describe a person who she felt an immediate connection with and who shares her interests and values. We believe this term is still relevant today and that it captures the essence of what our collection is all about to find the people and experiences that make life worth living.”

Celebrating the beauty of nature and the joy of human connections, the edit boasts a delicate beauty of exotic flowers, the playful mood of mythical flowers like aquatic water lilies, lotuses, hibiscus and other tropical plants, the romanticism of a monochromatic pastoral landscape vibe. The label, through this edit, puts free-flowing dresses, pretty slip dresses with delicate hand-embroidered details, organza prints, cottage-core gingham checks and foliage blooms on chanderi fabrics, on their shelves. “We have used handloom cotton, khadi gingham checks, handwoven silk organza and chanderi fabrics that are not only ethically sourced but also biodegradable and do not harm the environment. In addition to our choice of materials, we use the traditional art of hand block printing to create unique and beautiful prints on our dresses,” she shares.

When we scrolled through the edit ahead of this chat, we were left mesmerised with the Hibiscus Bouquet Dress, an elegant chanderi A-line silhouette that rings in the spirit of spring with its sleeves and hemline. There’s also the Sunglow Wrap Dress that has a flattering wrap-effect on the bodice, soft frill detailing down the neckline and sequins along the front yoke. We also love the Maia Butterfly Dress in soft pink, which is hand-woven cotton gingham check fabric with hand-stitched cascade ruffle trims. “The 45 pieces of this edit, which have been in the making for the past six months, feature a range of feel-good prints while the colour palette is of soothing pastel shades that create a dreamy sunset atmosphere,” she concludes.

₹4,800 onwards. At Good Earth, Lavelle Road.