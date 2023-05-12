Designer label Fallon Studio's latest edit, Senses of Iris, has vivid floral patterns

Couture label Fallon Studio founded by designer Shruti Kaushik has always bucked the trend when it comes to event wear. While most brands add a lot of bling and glitter to the occasion wear, Fallon offers a fantastic combination of Indian art and nature-based themes in hand-painted patterns that would suit any special event. Keeping the focus on the celebration of women's power through designs, their latest collection, Senses of Iris explores floral mysticism in detail.

Excerpts from a chat:

Let us into your latest collection?

Our latest collection Senses of Iris aims at creating pieces that best detail the mysticism of florals. With this collection, we have gone beyond our signature detailing, and have emphasised more on what our customers loved the most. Based on the research, we have launched this collection that focuses on 4 colours only -- shades of whites, pinks, beiges and lavender -- and has an eclectic mix of kurtis and saris

Shimmer and glitter apart what else is trending big time this summer wedding season?

This summer is for creativity and comfort both, for brides. Brides, especially, are ready to go a bit overboard and experiment with colours. Since the last few summer seasons, it’s all have been about pastels, but this time, we could definitely see a twist in the bridal choices and inclusion of such offbeat shades like whites, with a bit of a dramatic fusion.

For parties, how can one channel vibrant looks?

Fashion is always about how well you carry the drama. The best way to make an epic entry at any party is to don black and accessorise the look with gold chains, rings and bracelets. If you are more of a day person and love to wear light colours, then a combination of the same colour in different shades would look nice, for example, wear a crimson red skirt with a 3-tone lighter top of the same colour. You would never go wrong with this.

How has your label's design aesthetics changed over the years?

The best way to evolve into your best self is to listen to your customers first. We ran a lot of pre-launch and post-order campaigns and requested our customers to suggest to us what they would like to see us do next. And this was the best decision, I think I ever took, for Fallon. We worked a lot on the responses we got and charmed them with our personal essence.

What are the bridal wardrobe must-haves for this summer?

For brides, floral accents, and a lighter colour palette is a go-to choice. Saris are in big time, and many brides are now moving towards minimalism yet wanting to create a dramatic impact. Saris with florals, having different shades of the same colour, are what is iconic at the moment for brides. For bridesmaids, flowy dresses, with simple silhouettes are a must-have. Statement earrings, hair accessories, belts, and customised jewellery are a few trending embellishments.

Who according to you looked the perfect Bollywood bride in recent years?

For me, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, can both share the title of a perfect Bollywood bride -- two very different approaches, yet, they both looked beautiful.

