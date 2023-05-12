Pooja Shroff’s summer edit draws inspiration from her family, brand and herself

“At Pooja Shroff, we always keep our eyes open for art that converts beautifully into fashion. That’s exactly what we did this time too. If we just look up, inspiration is all around us. The flowers with their vibrant hues to the abstract patterns, travelling to different places and absorbing their cultures, to building relationships with people — everything pulls a string in my heart,” begins Pooja Shroff, the designer of this eponymous label whose new collection, Love Fest, is a representation of the love she has for her family, her brand, her team and herself.

“Every piece in this collection is woven with warmth, drawing inspiration from my travels, food, warmth and family! The colours are brighter and the designs are bolder,” shares Pooja as we dive into a chat to learn more about this collection that offers comfort, style, minimalism and inclusivity and is specially designed for the summer months. Elaborating on the same, she reveals, “We really wanted our clientele to enjoy the breathability of our fabrics, so we have cotton and summer satins and georgettes. As for the techniques, this time, we’ve used smocking, shell tucks and of course, our signature pleats.”

Love Fest features 38 beautiful styles that boast a smooth blend of summery boldness, lime greens, mellow yellows, pastels and ivories. “If you have a glance at the entire collection, you’ll feel a sense of calm and positivity,” she adds. The collection has an array of ensembles such as printed co-ord sets, A-line dresses lined with ruffles, floral pieces and shirts with artsy prints and bell sleeves.

₹4,999 onwards. Available online.