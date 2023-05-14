Hyderabad based designer Swapna Anumolu launches a new flagship store in Delhi with new drop

Only a few designers from Hyderabad truly comprehend the authentic allure of the city. Among them is Swapna Anumolu. She is always mesmerised by the city’s regal blend of Persian Mughal, Colonial, and Indosarasenic styles that have informed her design vocabulary. Its sartorial translations can be seen in her creations that have intricate jaal embroidery, pearl-bead and 3-D work, and her careful selection of fabrics such as gossamer, tulle, and organza that give her collections an ephemeral quality. This time the designer whose name literally translates to ‘dreams’ is fulfilling her wish to expand her design horizon. She has just opened a new store in the capital, New Delhi that exudes serenity, and sophistication, and offers a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary elements.

The flagship store houses her latest collection titled Delhi Capsule shot at some of the iconic places in the capital like Jantar Mantar, India Gate, Red Fort, Jama Masjid and more. The edit’s ensembles strike a delicate balance between femininity and tailored strength. They are meshed with age-old crafts and bring a splash of bright colours and lightweight silhouettes to wardrobes. She tells us about her inspiration for Delhi Capsule, “This season, we have developed a deeply personal vocabulary of shapes, colours and forms inspired by nature, memories and feelings. Our edit has natural organic patterns that are distorted, scaled and stylised to evoke a sense of surreal fantasy. We have brought new surfaces while keeping our signature Mishru style intact of being delicate, yet strong. You can say the collection is classic feminine appeal meets tailored strength.”

The Delhi Capsule edit has ethnic wear and bridal wear ensembles like fishtail lehengas and cascading tulle lehengas adorned with floral embroidery and gradient colour scheme to tulle saris with ornate work. She has punctuated each ensemble with elements that are unique to the brand’s origins in Hyderabad, making her one of the designers from the city to carry its sartorial legacy to other cities. Telling us about the design process of Delhi Capsule collection, Swapna whose creations shave been previously spotted on celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani and more shares, “Exquisite embroidery is the cornerstone of the Mishru aesthetic, and subtle embellishments accented by eye-catching hues and avantgarde silhouettes are a mainstay of the label, evident in the ensembles. In this edit, we have used a blend of pastels and bright hues. There is a specific freshness, fluidity and contrast detailing that we tried to bring into this collection.

Overall, the design incorporates elements that are unique to the brand's origins in Hyderabad.” The edit has a fusion appeal to it where the ensembles are suitable for a multitude of functions like weddings, anniversaries or a soirées. Besides the Delhi Capsule, the flagship store also has a bunch of ensembles from her last edit Form and Feeling previously strutted by style diva Tara Sutaria. With the new store and collection, Swapna has adeptly bridged the gap between the two heritage cities of India. `35,000 upwards. Available online and at Delhi Flagship store.

