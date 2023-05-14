Payal Singhal drops Modern Mughals collection in vintage colour scheme 

Country's celebrated designer Payal Singhal has long re-imagined traditional Indian silhouettes with a contemporary lens and global appeal. This time, the designer who believes in crafting location-agnostic clothing drops a new collection titled Modern Mughals inspired by Islamic art and architecture.

The designer shares about the inspiration, “With Modern Mughals, we have dipped into the wardrobe of India’s erstwhile royalty, and re-imagined their ensembles with a playful, present-day twist. It is visible in the collection’s construction, silhouettes and embroidery, which have been interpreted in an Indian context but also modernised to appeal to the contemporary bride.”

The Mumbai-based designer has gone back to her original colour palette of muted, soft tones and blush shades, after a lot of boldly-hued collections in the last two years. While the Modern Mughals collection brings back the traditional kalidar anarkali, ghera lehenga and poncho salwar, it also features modern Indian wear like off-shoulder sharara sets, kaftans with high slits, pant-suits and co-ords adorned with zardozi embroidery to add the quintessential touch.

The new collection is launched at the brand’s new flagship store at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai — a spot which has become part of Mumbai’s cultural zeitgeist with art galleries, cafés and fashion houses. Payal shares a deep love for design, art and culture which made it natural for her to open a store there.

Telling us about the store that houses her latest edit, the designer shares, “This is our third store in Mumbai dedicated to being the flagship bridal store. It has been adorned in our signature old rose pink and soft grey with rose gold accents. We have incorporated modern art deco references that are coupled with an intimate approach to design, making the overall ambience inviting and accessible. The entire experience is meant to be an immersive walk into the world of PS — from the jasmine fragrance, in-house magazine PS Diary to coffee table books by my grand uncle and renowned artist and photographer JP Singhal, that visitors can check out.”

