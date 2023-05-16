Aapro's SS '23 collection 'Kai & Kozo' presents breezy fusion wear in hand-block plaid pattern 

As summer reaches its peak, the radiant sun casts its golden glow upon us. The air becomes infused with the enchanting fragrance of blooming flowers, creating a picturesque backdrop that makes one embrace the season of warmth and leisure. Stroking this spirit to stay leisurely yet snazzy, Rajasthan-based label, Aapro founded by the trio Vatsala Kothari, Arhata Kothari and Bhavita Kothari has come up with their Kai & Kozo SS '23 collection. The textile brand draws its inspiration for the new drop from the Japanese language, where ‘Kai’ signifies the vastness of the ocean and ‘Kozo’ represents structure. With the mystical theme, the brand wholeheartedly celebrates the wonders of summer that bring with it carefree moments and cherishable memories.

Slit skirt with top

The resulting line seamlessly blends structured prints with flowing silhouettes, striking a perfect balance between style and comfort. The pieces like saris, crop tops with long skirts, slit skirts, overcoats and more capture the carefree feminine spirit while also letting one exude relaxed vibes. However, the collection's standout feature is the hand-block-printed plaid pattern, which adds a touch of sophistication to every outfit.

Hand-block-printed plaid pattern

Each of the ensembles is a meticulous selection of lightweight and breezy fabrics that make them a perfect fit for summer months. The refined checks exude an effortless charm and versatility, while the vibrant colour palette injects a playful element. Additionally, the collection boasts the use of the hand-tie and dye bandhej technique which imparts an Aapro twist to the pieces the Rajasthani way!

Monochrome colours

The ensembles also feature delightful details such as crochet flowers, shells, intricate scallops and pentamerous shapes that add an extra touch of charm. Bursting with an array of bright colours, from bold cobalt to vibrant magenta, the collection offers an ideal match for any summer occasion.

Crop top with skirt

The designers have ensured that versatility remains a key consideration in the design process, which is why the pieces seamlessly transition from casual to party, depending on the desired look. So wear them off to amusing poolside soirees, sundowners or at special occasions!

INR 8,000 upwards. Available online.



