Designer label Pinfort's dabu collection has colourful summer vibes in pure fabrics

Ethnic wear label Pinkfort, known for their symphony of prints, colours, designs, and fabrics just launched an exquisite Dabu collection, combining tradition and contemporary fashion. Known for its unique and innovative designs, the label's latest collection pays homage to the ancient art of Dabu, a traditional hand-block printing technique originating from the colourful state of Rajasthan. With meticulous craftsmanship and a fusion of modern aesthetics, Pinkfort has created a line that exudes elegance, style, and cultural significance.

Dabu is a time-honoured craft that involves intricate hand-block printing using a mud-resist technique. Artisans apply a special paste made of clay, gum, and lime onto the fabric, creating patterns and motifs. The fabric is then dyed using natural dyes, resulting in exquisite designs with a distinctive texture and charm.

What sets their Dabu collection apart is its seamless blend of traditional artistry and modern fashion sensibilities. The designs incorporate elements of minimalism, vibrant color palettes, and versatile patterns, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions. Whether it's a summer brunch or an evening soirée, these garments are a perfect choice for their modern silhouettes and ethnic fabrics.

Available on pinkfort.co