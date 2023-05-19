Conflict-free, ethical and sustainable lab-grown diamonds is the way ahead: Itara

With lab-grown diamonds being the next big thing in the jewellery and luxury market, we catch up with Shivika Poongalia, co-founder of Mumbai-based Itara, one of the leading players in the market, to talk about their latest collection and why conflict-free, ethical and sustainable lab-grown diamonds is the way ahead.

Shivika Poongalia

How and why did you decide to start a brand focusing on lab grown diamonds?

My co-founder and I are both third generation jewellers with a background in natural diamond and precious gems. When the pandemic hit, we saw an opportunity to disrupt the traditional diamond industry by offering a more sustainable and ethical alternative. We wanted to create a brand that aligned with the growing consumer values towards sustainability and offer a guilt-free luxury experience. Lab-grown diamonds are chemically and optically identical to mined diamonds, but they are produced in a controlled environment with minimal environmental impact and no human rights violations. This is why we started Itara jewellery, with a mission to provide high-quality, sustainable, and affordable lab-grown diamond jewelry with premium craftsmanship and design.

Jewellery from Itara

To a regular customer how can you know why lab grown diamonds might be a better option than mined gems?

We are very accustomed to scepticism and questioning from the Indian market, however we’re seeing growing awareness and acceptance. Many customers are making the shift because they understand that lab-grown diamonds are truly the same as mined diamonds, especially with official certifications by the International Gemological Institute. Customers prefer to allocate their spending into holidays, homes, or other luxury items, or invest their savings in areas of greater return. Another major driver is the assurance that lab-grown diamonds are conflict-free, ethical and sustainable.

Jewellery from Itara

Since these diamonds are created within labs, are they better or easier to work with as a jeweller

There is no physical, chemical, or optical difference between lab-grown diamonds and mined diamonds. The rough lab-grown diamonds are produced in a lab and go through the exact same process of cutting, polishing and setting — just like a natural diamond would.

Jewellery from Itara

Tell us about the new collection?

Our new fancy shape collection takes your classic jewelry pieces to the next level by incorporating unconventional diamond shapes such as pears, emeralds, ovals and baguettes. The standout piece from this collection is our fancy shape bracelet, adorned with intricately set emerald, oval and pear cut diamonds. Our collection is completed with stunning fancy shape earrings and signature rings which are all about quiet statements and chic luxury.

Jewellery from Itara

What can one expect in terms of design and who is your target audience?

Explore our prêt collection, which includes a range of timeless classics and must-have pieces such as tennis bracelets, single line necklaces, signature eternity bands, and layering necklaces. Our designs are versatile, ranging from daily wear to cocktail, making them perfect for any occasion, whether you prefer ethnic or western wear. Our goal is to create jewelry that can be passed down as an heirloom and we take pride in working privately with clients to create bespoke and customised jewellery. Our clientele is mainly made up of high-net-worth individuals who enjoy purchasing new diamond jewellery, first-time buyers and corporate clients.

Jewellery from Itara

What can we expect from the brand next?

We are expanding our presence pan-India this year and continue to host and participate in pop-ups and exhibitions across major cities. Itara Jewelry will continue to position itself as the premium choice for lab-grown diamonds with exceptional finish, unique design and personal service.

INR 20,000 onwards. Available online. Appointments can be made for special requests.

