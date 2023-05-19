Lounge Luxury: Bengaluru-based fashion label The Bear House launches new collection that defines comfort chic, but for men

You might make a grimace if we ask for your take on the subject of the paparazzi. However, you can’t help but accept one good thing aesthetes have gained from the culture — the flamboyant airport looks of their favourite celebrities. In fact, not just airport looks — the paparazzi manages to give us a sneak-peek into the vacation looks of celebs, as well. And like us, if you too have time and again tried to emulate these looks on your holidays or for a casual evening-out with friends, here’s a contemporary edit you should definitely make a note of.

Bengaluru-based menswear label The Bear House has dropped their recent edit Bear Lounge. Featuring a collection of matching co-ord sets for men that attempt to be effortlessly stylish, the launch embodies the brand’s spirit of showcasing minimalist and maximalist design elements within core ensembles. It primarily includes sweatshirts with matching joggers and shorts in pure cotton that are comfortable to sport all-day long.

Tanvi Somaiya, Co-founder

A unique aspect of the collection is that it is categorised into several personality types, under which will be an amalgamation of the brand’s perspective and the said personality’s trait. The first drop consists of three such personalities: Artist, Dreamer and Visionary. “For instance, Visionary embodies the brand philosophy of creating wardrobe essentials available in multiple colours with subtle yet noticeable branding details,” says Tanvi Somaiya, co-founder, The Bear House. When asked about the inspiration behind the collection, Tanvi mentioned that it was inspired by the wish of founder Harsh Somaiya to cater to a multitude of personalities.

Setting apart

This recent collection is different. Firstly, Bear Lounge conceptually embodies the brand’s philosophy and design ethos. Secondly, as Tanvi puts it, “Through constant research and development since our inception, we have perfected our slim fit silhouette. With this collection, we would be introducing relaxed and oversized fits. This collection focuses on innovative print techniques, hand drawn prints and abstract elements, structures and washes. Also, the base quality of the fabric is something which we have put a lot of thought into and perfected it.”

Pieces from the collection

Motifs in this collection are abstract, each created to embody a different story. And the prints created are hand-painted and then digitally converted. This ensures all the raw nuances of creating an artwork by hand are represented in the artwork.

The co-ord sets are available in an array of flattering colours and patterns, which makes them versatile. Walking us through the colour palette, Tanvi says, “As a brand, we go above and beyond to get the right shade for each colour. The palette in this collection changes based on each personality trait. For Visionary, we are working with an array of pastels and saturated warm tones to wash out cool tones. For Artist, we are working on a complementary colour scheme, using two opposite colours on the colour wheel together. Dreamer, however, showcases a transition from pastels to dark, saturated hues.”

Pieces from the collection

Eclectic experiments

And what are the fabrics that serve as the canvas of these colours? “We are working on the knitwear line, which comprises interlock and terry fabrics. Both provide great structure and durability to the garment. Our flat knits will be an experimentation on 3D textures and yarns,” says Tanvi. For shirts, the brand is experimenting with different blends and weaves. Jackets will feature fabric of different ounces, finished with rubber ball and acid wash techniques.

Hoodies, oversized tees, sweatshirts with intricate detailing and relaxed fit bottoms are the silhouettes that are in this collection. The label is also working on hybrid silhouettes — a mix of two categories — and will be launching polo sweatshirts under it.

Speaking about the silhouettes in this collection, Tanvi also dropped some teasers about their next. “We’re also looking forward to launching our winter line in the coming months, which will consist of shackets, jackets and bombers. Since our bestsellers are flannel shirts, we would be introducing elevated versions of the same,” she says. The next collection will primarily focus on creating elevated cores and will be divided into six drops, each of them trying to tell a story. For example, for their Fall/Winter ’23 collection, the brand is working on creating utilitarian jackets and introducing a fresh spin on the classic truckers. “Our main focus is to create looks in our collection. The thought process is to create a range, which would enable the user to pair and style the pieces with ease. We will also be introducing men’s accessories to compliment the look,” Tanvi signs off.

INR 1,895 onwards. Available online.



