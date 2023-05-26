Cambodian skies on my mind

The sky's vastness, seamless continuity and ethereal transcending nature not only fascinate us but also leave us excited. Whether it’s a bright sunny day with sun rays touching our skin or the entire dark celestial set up with stars and the moon visible up there, the changing colours are no less than a sight to behold. Homegrown label Nicobar, known for introducing travelinspired ensembles, has encapsulated the resplendent nature of Cambodian skies into their new collection Twilight.

Tier dress - Lilac

Cambodian skies are truly captivating and eye-catching. Especially during the dusk, these skies showcase a mind-blowing union of pink and lilac shades making it all a visual treat for the spectators. Nicobar has always been a strong advocate for products that are timeless, prioritise longevity over fleeting trends, and interestingly draw inspiration from nature’s designs and materials. Twilight stands as a testimony to their values and motto. The midsummer collection is inspired by the painterly skies of Cambodia especially, in terms of colours. Their creative director Aparna Chandra tells us that they always look forward to journeys and new destinations to derive inspiration for their collections. She says, “This time, we looked at Cambodia, and found images of these candy floss pink and lilac Cambodian skies. You’ll see this inspiration in the colour palette of Twilight.”

Lazy Sunday Tunic - Jamdani Pink

Further discussing the collection, she says, “Twilight features an exquisite assemblage that blends the motifs and vivid skies of Cambodia with the handcrafted techniques of India.” The collection consists of summer-friendly outfits perfect for the ongoing season. Aparna shares that some of their favourite pieces include stunning Tier Dress, Strappy A-line dress, Safar dress, and Tropico shirt. They have opted for serene palettes of pinks, purples, whites and everything in between. Explaining the fabrics, Aparna says, “We have a mindful material library where fabrics are crafted in handloom cotton and linen blend, and 100 per cent biodegradable bemberg, that keeps you feeling light and airy.”

Rs 3,500 upwards.

Available in stores and online.