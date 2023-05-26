Silk Symphony

The fusion wear has taken the world by storm. Many experts in the fashion realm are busy juxtaposing or combining some age-old allure of heritage garments with modern techniques or twists to create something exceptionally impressive and modern.

One such brand which is actively experimenting with the traditional and exquisitely handcrafted silk kanjeevaram saris is Rasvriti - House of Tulsi. What stands out is their new collection Rooh that features a set of the six yards of grace perfect for a day out in this blazing summer heat. The Chennai-based label mostly works with traditional kanjeevaram drapes and gives them contemporary spin with distinct prints, motifs and the usage of other moder n colours and aesthetics. They also play with other art forms like Madhubani , Kalamkari, Shibori, Bandhej, Batik and handpaint the fabric to create fusion kanjeevarams.

Since Rooh is dedicated to the summer season, they have used soft pastel colours including lilac, green, blue, white, pink and others encompassing both practical and aesthetic considerations. The saris are absolutely stunning and easy-breezy with pleasant floral prints. Telling us more about Rooh, founder of the brand, Sandeep Parekh says, “The collection represents printed linen kanjeevaram which means the fabric contains a delightful blend of silk and linen which is ultimately adorned with printed details.”

He further explains, “Pure kanjeevaram silk saris are usually worn throughout the year. But we wanted to create something that would be fun and practical for the summers which is why we opted for the unique fusion. This is the first time a collection of linen printed kanjeevarams have been created by any brand. We are also looking forward to launching more linen and organza based collections soon.”

The word Rooh translates to soul in English. This name was chosen because the brand wanted to come up with a line of clothes that are serene, calming and soulful. Talking about creating the collection, the founder tells us, “We made a series of designs and colour options. The weavers then made the first few swatches so that the exact composition of fabric can be gauged. This also helped in anticipating the kind of prints that can be incorporated. The saris are woven by our weavers and sent to our printing unit, where the final product comes to life.”

Although innovation of fabrics or designs is very crucial considering the current evolving scene in the fashion world, Sandeep says that it’s important to acknowledge that sari as a garment is historically significant and it still continues to be important in many households. This is something which his team keeps in mind while designing the ethnic wear.

