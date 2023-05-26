Tan & Loom’s latest collection of leather bags in earthy tones are made to suit the lifestyle of working women  

Indian-origin label, Tan & Loom, has launched a new collection called Tan Classics, aimed at meeting the demands of the modern working woman. The collection features durable, multi-functional handbags and accessories to organise the busy lifestyle of working women while maintaining a classic aesthetic. Rukmini Guha, the founder of Tan & Loom tells us more about the collection that’s fashioned from pebble grain genuine leather in a colour palette that includes classic black, earthy brown, versatile olive green and subtle nude pink.

What inspired the Tan Classics Collection?

Over the last year, we carefully listened to our customers and what they struggle to find in India in the handbags and accessories space. We were often asked if we stocked durable laptop bags that aren’t bulky, multi-functional office-appropriate handbags, tote bags for laptops and the like. There were so many demands around accessories and handbags in the office space. So, we decided to dedicate our next collection to India’s multi-faceted modern working women by giving them problem-solving bags with an aesthetic that is intrinsically classic.

What can we expect from this edit?

The vision for the collection was to empower India’s urban women at work by making handbags that organise their life and elevate their style. Our brand promises to make bags for every facet of the modern Indian woman and this facet was important. The collection includes thoughtfully designed bags like The Business Tote, which features compartments for your laptop, water bottle, smartphone and more; the Executive Laptop Bag for those who want a sleek solution to carrying their laptop; the Gamechanger, for those who are looking for an all-rounder handbag for any time of the day.

What factors did you consider while designing Tan Classics?

Timeless designs that will not go out of style, functional features to simplify the life of the working woman, price points that are accessible and full grain genuine leather that is durable and easy to maintain.

₹1,950 onwards. Available