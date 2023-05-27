Label Pink City’s Saarang collection honours the majestic peacock and myriad gifts of nature 

In Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, spring is a celebration of life. The royal city springs to life as nature spills a plethora of colours — bougainvillea cascading down ancient walls, gardens bursting with riot of colours with marigolds, dahlias, and tulips, competing for attention and the city’s heritage basking in the glory of sun. Bringing the spring hues of the city to our summer wardrobes, luxury label Pink City helmed by citybased designer Sarika Kakrania has come up with the Saarang collection, inspired by the beautiful bird peacock. It brings traditional craft techniques like bandhani, leheriya and gharchola, popular in Jaipur, on vibrant traditional wear dipped in imaginative colour combinations.

Sari from label Pink City

Telling us about the theme of the edit, Sarika, who is always beguiled by the unrivaled beauty of Jaipur says, “Our latest collection Saarang derives its name from the Sanskrit word for peacock. It symbolises our deep admiration for the splendours of nature and is a testament to our love for the magnificent bird.” Sarika has always admired the intricate artistry of Jaipur’s textiles and crafts. She is a firm believer of time-honoured craftsmanship and rejects passing trends. The same is visible in her Saarang collection with ensembles featuring the city’s characteristic elements.

Kurta set from Saarang

Elaborating on them, she shares, “The collection flaunts motifs of peacock, the serenity of a lotus and the dainty beauty of Chandbali. The colours range from vivid emerald and purple to bright red, hot pink and kesar (saffron). We have used hand embroideries like zardozi embroidery, aari work and marodi work to create a visual symphony in designs.” The collection features embroidered kurta sets, shararas, saris and fusion wear sari gowns accessorised with sleek waist belts. These striking pieces empower one to discover novel ways of styling them, ensuring a fresh and effortless look. While most of the ensembles are traditional wear, they are quite breezy.

Zardozi embroidery

Sharing with us some stack-worthy options for occasion wear in summers, the designer says, “Fussfree breezy separates are in vogue for summers this year as the sweltering heat hits us harder than ever. Lightweight saris and comfortable shararas are also must-haves this season.”

