Pooja Kapoor's Fleur edit has chic vibes

Kolkata designer label Sansa by Pooja Kapoor's latest collection Fleur is inspired by flowers and offers a series of outfits that channels your inner flower. As delicate as the wearer, the collection portrays floral chic with free and easy silhouetted to flaunt this wedding season. "It’s a pastel-themed series with intricate embroideries that will lighten your mood and enlighten your aura. Revolving around fabrics like chiffon, satin, and georgette the simple silhouettes are perfect for the summer wedding theme.

The inspiration for this edit is flowers. "Women deserve to be treated like flowers as they, in turn, add colour, beauty and sweetness to our lives. They help us to smile during both happy and sad moments," adds the couturier.

To encourage sustainability, the label's cutting patterns are such that they minimize fabric wastage and encourage recycling or repurposing of textile scraps. "I design clothing with durability in mind, using high-quality materials and craftsmanship. It’s wearable, comfortable and long-lasting," she mentions.

Talking about trends, Pooja mentions, "Summer is all about comfort. Resort weddings are all about light and flowy outfits. Breathable and pastel-themed outfits with light embroidery that is not harsh on the fabric and not heavy on the client. Easy, light and pastel palate outfits are versatile options for summer resort weddings".

Pooja says that brides or to-be brides want comfortable ensembles in bright colours and silhouettes that are structured and airy.