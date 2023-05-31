How streetwear label 'Wake Your Dreams' is converting oil paintings into wearable art

The streets serve as a vibrant canvas for individuals to express their authentic selves and remain rooted in their identities. The undeniable truth is that the youth in India have enthusiastically embraced and integrated Western streetwear culture into their fashion choices, thanks to the pervasive influence of sneaker culture, athleisure fashion, boyfriend caps, logo pendants, body cross bags and more.

They are actively rebelling against traditional fashion norms and drawing inspiration from the dynamic and energetic aesthetics of Western streetwear. Recognising this prevailing trend and captivated by the influence of Western streetwear on the Indian fashion scene, young entrepreneurs Vainul and Saneer Malhotra launched the streetwear label Wake Your Dreams.

It showcases monochromatic designs, gender-neutral apparel, and coordinated outfits such as hoodies, sweatshirts, track bottoms, shorts, and T-shirts. Incorporating these fashion elements, Wake Your Dreams encapsulates the spirit of individuality and self-expression through a diverse range of urban-inspired attire, reflecting the pulse of the streets and empowering individuals to chase their dreams.

Printed shirt with oil painting

The duo believes in environmentally conscious clothing and has just dropped its latest edit titled Trust Your Journey. It features lightweight t-shirts in tones of lavender, blue, lilac, baby pink and black. For the art aficionados, the collection has printed t-shirts that are a work of art where real oil paintings are converted into prints with DGT printing.

Artwork on t-shirt

The prints feature a retro vibe but with a modern twist that suits the comfort-driven yet snazzy youth of today.

Oil painting on canvas

Telling us about the edit, Saneer shares, “I believe that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, allowing individuals to convey their values and aspirations. Through Wake Your Dreams, I want to encourage young Indians to celebrate their own individuality and create their own narrative.”

Rs. 3,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

