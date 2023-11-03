Fashion brand Gyaarah Baees presents a new collection – Jubilee

It wouldn't be wrong to say that India’s heart beats to the rhythm of its grand celebrations and vibrant festivals. Family gatherings, timeless traditions, vivid customs, a palette of colours, diverse attire, and an array of regional cuisines collectively define the nation’s magnificence. Moreover, no matter how many seasons have passed, the festive time tenderly whisks us back to our carefree childhood days full of anticipation and innocence. Well, something that encapsulates the mood of festivity and celebrations is fashion brand Gyaarah Baees’s latest collection, Jubilee.

The brand’s design philosophy is rooted in the profound connection of love. Their design inspiration stems from cherished childhood memories and the simple joys that bring happiness. They pay careful attention to detail, ensuring a harmonious blend of both style and comfort. Talking about Jubilee, Anjali Mohata, creative head and founder of Gyaarah Baaes, says, “The festive time is synonymous with unity, gatherings and Jubilee embodies this. The edit extends an invitation to revel in life’s simple pleasures, adorned with timeless customs and modern sophistication.”

Pieces from the collection

According to her, the festive season leaves everyone with a yearning for the cherished celebrations of childhood. The fondness for fragrant roses, delightful mithais, radiant jewels, boundless camaraderie, and an ambiance brimming with love and merriment is reflected in Jubilee. The collection caters not only to traditional Indian attires but also to Indo-Western fashion preferences. You’ll find a wide array of ensembles, encompassing hand-painted cape and sharara sets, understated ombre coord sets, and intricately designed light lehenga sets. Anjali says, “Staying true to our design philosophy, we have placed significant emphasis on offering exquisitely handcrafted items tailored for the wearers with diverse tastes. These intricate details in the form of embroideries, dabka work, and zardozi not only infuse greater depth into the designs but also lend a distinct personal touch to each and every creation.”

In this celebratory assortment, the designer incorporated a variety of fabrics including Chanderi tissue zari, silk, crepe, silk kota doria, and organza. Telling us a bit about the colour palette, Anjali shares, “Notably, for the first time, we have introduced subtle ombre colours into our collection, alongside timeless shades like white and turquoise blue.”

She thoughtfully infused the essence of festivities into their collection. Employing a creative approach, the designer christened the outfits after the names of traditional sweets and other elements that evoke nostalgia, including cham cham dresses, barfi kurta sets, pista sharara sets, and kangan lehenga set among others.

Rs 12,500 upwards.

Available online.