Fashion label Anu Pellakuru’s new collection Zaria is inspired by bustling cityscapes

The fascination with landscapes, particularly bustling cityscapes, stems from their vibrant, ever-evolving nature. From the serene hues of sunrise illuminating the city to the dynamic energy of daylight bustling with life, each moment paints a unique facet of urban existence. Later, the transition into dusk reveals a radiant mosaic of artificial lights, mirroring the city’s vibrant nightlife. Fashion label Anu Pellakuru’s fashion collection Zaria takes inspiration from the charm of cityscapes.

Deeply rooted in Indian culture, the fashion brand believes in crafting outfits that showcase a blend of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Catering to various tastes and occasions, their pieces tell a story of intricate detailing, vibrant hues, and a deep respect for age-old techniques. Founder and creative head, Anu Pellakuru, tells us, “Zaria takes cues from the dynamic energy and diversity of bustling cityscapes, fusing them with the timeless art of handwork. The juxtaposition of sleek, modern lines with intricate hand-stitched details creates a harmonious synergy between the past and the present.” Nostalgic about the past, Anu recalls her childhood days.

Pieces from the collection

Mesmerised by her mother’s deft hands creating intricate masterpieces (handwork) across fabrics, these moments filled her with love and creativity, leaving an indelible mark on her heart. These experiences serve as the foundation of her aspiration — to infuse each garment with the same beauty through the essence of 100 per cent handwork. For Zaria, she mixed traditional fabrics like kotas and velvets with modern elements, such as innovative cuts and unexpected colour combinations, resulting in pieces that are both timeless and in trend. Anu says, “Each piece is a testament to the harmonious coexistence of these diverse fabrics, resulting in a range that exudes both luxury and grace. The juxtaposition of these materials not only adds depth and dimension but also offers a truly unique tactile experience.”

Because the colour palette is inspired by the elements of nature, Anu infused oranges, peaches, yellows, wine, gold, mauve, and greens into this edit. As she says, these hues evoke a sense of warmth, vibrancy, and luxury, adding an extra layer of depth to each garment. Zaria consists of anarkalis, kurta sets, exquisite lehengas, shararas, and chic crop tops and pallazos among other ethnic wear. For this edit, she collaborated with skilled artisans from Kolkata, Lucknow and Bihar who specialise in hand embroidery and appliqué work.

The brand often stays loyal to its sustainability principles and zero-waste approach. Anu enlightens us, “We prioritise eco-conscious materials, opting for organic and natural fibers whenever possible. This not only reduces environmental impact but also ensures comfort and breathability for our wearers. The velvet and kota used in Zaria are extremely light and breathable.” Every outfit is meticulously planned minimising material wastage during production. Scraps are repurposed into accessories or smaller pieces, leaving virtually no fabric unused.

Rs 25,000 onwards. Available online.

