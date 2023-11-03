Qbik’s new edit Dhaatu is edgy, experimental, dramatic, modern, dark, mysterious and a stunner

Popular with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shipla Shetty Kundra, Mouni Roy, Mira Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Alaya F, Rakulpreet Singh, Chiyaan Vikram, Pulkit Samrat and Armaan Malik to name a few; Delhi-based Qbik is always in the news for the right reasons. With their last edit, Tesoro doing wonderfully well across markets, the label just released a brand new collection Dhaatu and we caught up with Vrinda Sachdev, co-founder of the label, to find out all you need to know…

Tell us about the new collection?

The heart of Dhaatu lies in its captivating inspiration. Vintage machinery’s inner workings — motherboard intricacies, transistors humming with potential — find their echo in the collection’s artwork. Hints of an amateur machine’s charm, cockpit buttons promising adventures and low magnitude earthquake charts teasingly elude our senses. Nostalgia takes the form of Tetris and Space Invaders, while chemistry class diagrams paint atomic allure. The magic unfolds as metal elements, resplendent in silver and gunmetal in different shapes, sizes and textures give the artwork a mesmerising depth. Beads, nalki, cutdana and premium glass stones intertwine in a dance of light, conjuring a tantalising sheen that hopes to reflect each wearer’s allure and add to their overall look.

Do take us through the colour palette?

The colour palette is an enchanting symphony of ivory, grey, rust, olive, wine, bottle green, chocolate brown and black.

What are the fabrics you have chosen?

Velvets that embrace one in opulence, while sand-wash satin and heavy-weight georgette aim to caress

with every move.

And what are the silhouettes?

Fitted and classic lehengas, bodysuits, draped saris for women and layered indo-westerns and tuxedos

for men.

INR 59,500 onwards. Available online.



Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal