Jajaabor drops second installment of Archipelago with vibrant festive wear

Indonesia's untamed beauty invites explorers from all across the world. When label Jajaabor’s talented designer duo, Kanika and Neelanjan, travelled to this tropical land, they were enchanted by its natural wonders, coastal vistas, cultural riches, and wildlife that finally culminated in their collection Archipelago.

Jajaabor festive edit

The designers had shown their first installment in March this year with casual wear and now, they have dropped the festive collection. Telling us how the country inspired them, Neelanjan shares, “During our journey through Indonesia, we had the privilege of visiting several captivating destinations, like Bali, Ubud, Surabaya, and Mount Bromo. What struck us as a profound and inspiring aspect of this predominantly Islamic nation was the remarkable harmony with which Hinduism had found its place within the rich tapestry of Indonesian culture and tradition. For instance, Wayang Kulit, a unique form of shadow puppetry specific to Indonesia that narrated stories from Ramayana and Mahabharata became one of our prime inspirations for the prints. Similarly, stories from Sendratari Ramayana — an Indonesian rendition of the epic are brought on fabric surface of batiks.”

Tropical motifs

He adds how the natural beauty of the less explored Nusa Tenggara region of Eastern Indonesia left an impression on them. “From lush forests, active volcanoes, pink beaches and hidden underwater caves to komodo dragons and sea turtles, everything inspired us. The untouched marine biosphere that we experienced during our spontaneous snorkeling and diving sessions also helped us craft the collection’s pieces. The colours that blended so effortlessly from land to sea and our very special encounter with Nemo (Clown Fish) helped us create the colour palette and the surface ornamentation.”

Flowy silhouettes

The new drop features an eclectic mix of textures, embroideries and prints in contemporary festive wear like dresses, jackets, trenches and bombers to more traditional angrakhas. They’re designed with natural fabrics like silk Chanderi, organza, silk velvet and cotton that adds a regal look. The designers have also experimented with 3D exaggerated sleeves on dresses and jackets as well as dabka pitta which has turned the pieces into their “personal favourites.”

From Archipelago

On being asked to tell us about festive wear trends, Neelanjan says that the idea is rather “outdated” and instead shares, “Pulling off anything that you wear with great confidence that defines and reflects your unique personality is what’s in. That’s what we believe in.”

Price on request. Available online.

