Papa Don't Preach unveils pret wear edit Shor that screams festive spirit

Bring anything in front of Shubhika Sharma and the fashion maverick will remake it into a bold statement with her norm-breaking ideas. The founder of the label Papa Don’t Preach shook up the bridal couture segment way back in 2010 infusing unconventional and quirky colours in a market that was flooded with traditional reds and maroons for lehengas. The brand later pushed boundaries with eccentric footwear and jaw-dropping accessories that left everyone in a tizzy! Recall their engineered mon-atomic neon heels and spidey bags to reimagined kaleeras in candy colours, they’ve been always boldly unapologetic. Now, keeping up with this audacious spirit, the label has dropped its first prêt collection, Shor!

From Shor collection

It is a resounding declaration to be louder in words and actions and break free from conventional elegance. “Shor stands for cacophony and that to me, is the sound of the real India. In a society that wants you to be silent, we want you to be louder. Each piece in this edit embodies the spirit of being unapologetically loud and proud, encouraging self-expression and fierce individuality,” Shubhika tells us about the 40-piece collection.

Taffeta skirt with top

The label’s new campaign showcases models in draped skirts paired with embellished bralettes, layered lehengas, chic three-piece jacket sets, and taffeta skirts matched with bustiers. Expect innovative designs like pant sets boasting pockets for functional dressing. Vibrant prints and the label’s signature 3D embroidery elements add an artistic touch to every piece. But that’s not all — prepare for an extra dose of boldness as metallic logos on the straps and belts provide an edgy nod to powerful personas. Further, slaying V-cut waistlines and chain detailing on the lehengas, make for show-stopping details.

Lightweight silhouettes

This collection isn’t just about breaking the mould; but it is an electrifying jolt of confidence and style! While the designs are rooted in Indian ethnic wear, the collection’s campaign shoot in Dubai ensures they appeal to the global citizens of today. Shubhika informs, “We selected Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai as the backdrop because it perfectly complements the luxurious and extravagant essence of Shor. It’s one of the most iconic locations of Dubai allowing us to showcase our collection in a grand and opulent setting.”

Metallic colours

Telling us about the making process, Shubhika shares, “We carefully selected lightweight materials to ensure both comfort and style like crepe, georgette lurex, satin and taffeta. Such fabrics that don’t require a ton of upkeep and ironing and are low maintenance.” The variety of colours like metallic gold, pinks, lilac, yellows, greens, and bright blues with tons of asymmetric patterns are the USP of the collection. They infuse the designs with unparalleled liveliness.

Sharara set

Further, the pieces are trans-seasonal which makes them ideal for destination weddings, bridesmaids, Diwali parties, or any kind of occasion and festivity throughout the year. This collection, much like the past ones from the label, has caused a stirr in the fashion realm, all thanks to Shubhika, who knows how to stay relevant in a dynamic world. “I keep my ear to the ground. I listen to the DMs, to people who write in. We have a very young target audience, mainly Gen-Z, who want us to make pieces that are more accessible, affordable and do not require too much maintenance, which is why we created Shor,” she tells us, adding, “These days, people are looking for fashion that feels personal. They want to stand out, not fit in, which is exactly what our edit is about.” The pieces are inclusive as they’re multiracial, gender and size-friendly.

Rs. 24,500 upwards. Available online.

