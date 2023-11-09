Actress Swastika Dutta sizzles in four Diwali looks from Nandita Thirani's Dreamscape edit

Couturier Nandita Thirani’s eponymous label is all about rooting for Indian traditions while melding heritage with futuristic silhouettes. What sets this city label apart from the crowd is how the designer seamlessly fuses the contemporary boho chic element with the diverse craftsmanship and intricate patterns in all her creations. With nature playing a key role in her design inspirations, Nandita -- one of the prime changemakers in the world of Indian festive-bridal fashion -- has come up with yet another stunning winter-festive range, Dreamscape, and we took no time to explore four exclusive looks from the collection for this Diwali with none other than the very stylish and elegant actor Swastika Dutta. We also got Thirani speaking about her latest edit on the sidelines of the shoot.

Tell us more about your new collection Dreamscape.

Our new collection offers a peek into the world of fantasy and romance where you can escape from reality and enter a dream-like state. The dreamy landscapes, soft colours, intricate embroidery, floral detailing, crochet and lace work, and sequin embellishments all add to the sartorial fantasy. The intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail add elegance to the silhouettes comprising lehengas, gowns, dresses, kaftans, and shararas.

The collection sees a liberal use of authentic fabrics like luxurious silks, delicate lace, handmade crochet and soft chiffon and the colour palette and textures have been thoughtfully curated to create a dreamy and ethereal feel to the ensembles. There are unique pieces for festive days in bright and vivid tones. All of them are feminine yet edgy with exquisite hand embroidery.

How do you blend the contemporary with the bohemian style?

I strongly believe in relevant fashion and mixing timeless designs and techniques with modern ones. I like my creations to be elegant, edgy, ritzy, yet eclectic and adventurous. Our focus had always been on creating pieces that have distinct imprints of traditional craftsmanship and heritage yet trying to make them appealing to today’s generation.

A geometric pattern skirt with hand-embroidered zardosi and Aari work paired with an embroidered blouse with a plunging neckline.

How has your brand evolved over the years?

It’s been over 25 years, and now, our label also aims at uplifting and empowering the artisans and craftsmen, which is why we extend due credit to the karigar for each outfit with their name on our website along with a mention of the hours taken to create the same to enable our clientele to appreciate the ensemble as a work of art.

Your upcoming collections?

We want to create outfits that are globally appealing with a fusion of diverse cultures, reflecting indigenous craftsmanship fused with timeless silhouettes. For the time being, we will continue exploring innovative techniques and experimenting with silhouettes and textures. My daughter Anuradha (a fashion design graduate from Parsons, New York) and I are currently working on a new sub-brand -- an occasion wear pret line catering to the fashion-conscious younger crowd.

Young actress Swastika Dutta belongs to the tribe of new-age emerging actresses who care more about the quality of the roles rather than their length. The beautiful starlet whose oeuvre boasts of quality work including the much-appreciated film Fatafati and entertaining web series Gobhir Joler Mach, is naturally our choice of cover for this Diwali. With the world poised to celebrate the festival of lights with loads of glitter and shine, we show you how to rock the maximalist style with four very ritzy looks stylishly flaunted by Swastika.

A chic pant sari featuring embroidered pants, a crochet bustier and a detachable sari dupatta with an interplay of 3D floral embroidery and soft hues.

We ask Swastika about her personal style and Diwali plans on the sidelines of the glam shoot.

What's Diwali for you?

Diwali for me is buying diyas, and watching mom draw rangoli. I also help her clean the entire house and we welcome love, light and prosperity together. Since my mother is a non-Bengali and hence during Diwali, she worships Lord Ganesha and goddess Lakshmi.

I usually try staying at home and I love watching the lights all around.

Your Diwali fashion choices?

I would like to wear a suit or a very glam sari this Diwali with some lovely glitter and stone jewellery.

Diwali food choices?

My mother makes delectable fluffy puris and yummy halwa along with the irresistible kaju katlis, which also happen to be my favourite sweets.

Your upcoming projects?

I am acting in filmmaker Pratim D Gupta’s upcoming film Chalchitra and it will definitely be another turning point in my career after Fatafati.

I have two upcoming web series -- Antarmahal and Gobhir Joler Mach 2. In Antarmahal, my character is that of a very confident working boss lady. She has a past and her past keeps coming back to her and she plays a key role in the story’s development. The second season of Gobhir Joler Mach will see Sahana Dutta having a lot of surprises which I can’t divulge right at this moment.

An emerald green pre-pleated georgette sari with structured ruffles and katdana work paired with their signature bralette.

How difficult or easy has the journey been for you as an actor

Well, my acting journey has never been a bed of roses. I have always got my roles through auditions and I still do that. I believe it’s consistency that will take you places in the long run. I have come a long way all by myself with all the blessings and love from my audience and well-wishers. But I don’t want to be a part of the rat race since it’s meaningless.

Your parameters for choosing a role?

For me, more than the length of the character, it’s the impact of the role that matters. I would love to do a lead role in a web series but that doesn’t mean I will not take up interesting character roles that come my way. For me, proving my acting skills and versatility is also equally important.

Have you ever thought of trying your luck in Mumbai?

This year I got a very big chance in Mumbai but I wasn’t prepared mentally to leave everything aside here and leave for the Arabian shores since I had prior commitments here too. I am thankful to the production house that they offered me such a great opportunity but I sadly couldn’t take up the same since I had some pending project shoots here. But I want to explore the Hindi acting industry soon.

Diwali fashion tips and message for readers?

Be all shiny and glittery this Diwali but if you are burning crackers don’t wear something which is fire-safe fabric like cotton and stay away from silk or chiffon. Be safe and enjoy Diwali by welcoming love, light and prosperity. Avoid noise pollution and take care of yourself.

A zardosi and Aari hand-embroidered floral lehenga in silver and gold hues with a delicate tulle dupatta.

CREDITS

Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar / Hair and makeup: Abhijit Paul / Styling: Poulami Gupta / Jewellery: Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation / Location courtesy: Space Bar and Kitchen