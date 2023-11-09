All you need to know about Smoke Lab Wear's latest edit

Smoke Lab Wear is back with a monochromatic collab- collection which is bound to appeal to Gen-Z. Indulge caught up with Sanya V Jain, creative director on this genderless new drop.

What sets the new collection apart?

It’s a powerful combination of art and fashion, delivering a strong message of self-love and genderless equality. In collaboration with popular artists, Llavi Tyagi and Jasjyot Singh Hans - advocates for inclusivity and queer rights, we’ve integrated their compelling illustrations into the heart of this collection. Each piece narrates a story, boldly emphasising the importance of embracing one’s true self.

How important is gender fluidity in fashion today?

It is imperative in a world where we’re expanding opportunities for self-expression and unlocking doors for folks to embrace and celebrate their true selves. Fashion should serve as a canvas, free from societal constraints. Smoke Lab Wear aims to break these barriers by offering gender-fluid, edgy streetwear – a vehicle for authentic and comfortable self-expression.

Recently, line illustrations have won the hearts of the youngsters. Why do you think so?

Line illustrations have a unique ability to convey depth and emotion through simplicity. They leave room for interpretation, allowing the viewer to connect with art on an individual level. In this digital age, line illustrations offer a refreshing and minimalist aesthetic. They can be bold, subtle, or intricate - appealing to diverse artistic tastes. Moreover, they carry a narrative aligning well with today’s socially conscious and expressive youth.

Was choosing a black-and-white palette a conscious decision?

The deliberate choice of maintaining a monochromatic palette was strategic as Smoke Lab Wear is an extension of Smoke Lab with White and Black as its brand colours. These colours are often denoted as timeless and universally flattering which convey a sense of balance and unity - perfectly echoing our collection’s theme of genderless equality and self-love. The palette also allows the vibrant line illustrations to take centre stage.

How is the brand ethos reflecting sustainable fashion?

Sustainability isn’t a buzzword; it’s our essence. Our brand thrives on reducing ecological footprint and advocating responsible fashion. We carefully chose eco-friendly, organic materials, ensuring every piece blends aesthetics with environmental mindfulness. Moreover, our brand ethos, ‘Flex Responsibly’ is deeply engrained in our production processes - from ethically sourced materials to sustainable manufacturing and packaging. Sustainability isn’t an option; it’s the only way forward.

How can you accessorise the collection?

These genderless pieces can be accessorised basis your creativity and personal style. For instance, the oversized tees can be styled with chunky sneakers and bold earrings for a streetwear vibe, or you can go simple and let the t-shirt steal the spotlight! The Athena bodysuit can be paired with sleek boots and minimalist jewellery for that chic edge.