Luxurious gifting options from ITC to pamper yourself this Diwali

This Diwali, ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar brings you bouquets and hampers to gift your loved ones with their handcrafted selection of traditional and contemporary indulgences. The brand has curated four signature hampers: The Festive Reserve hamper, The Grand Curation, The Regal Assemblage and The Diamante Collection.

The chef’s festive curation of signature sweets with traditional and contemporary twists includes hazelnut besan ladoo, badaam bajra panjeeri ladoo, festive jars of saffron-coated almonds, spiced puff fox nuts, and more, nut fruit seed clusters with almond, pumpkin seed, apricot clusters enrobed in white chocolate, festive tea cakes with apricot, jowar, and pumpkin seed, nutmeg nankhatai, nutmeg fudge brownies, among others.

Diwali hamper

If decadent chocolate is your preferred indulgence, indulge in Fabelle's fabled hand-crafted festive collection that features cocoa sourced from cocoa growing countries of Africa and Latin America. Select from specially packaged bouquets of chocolate boxes with selections comprising handcrafted pralines, dessert-inspired truffles, hazelnut giandujas as well as fondue sets in beautiful bouquets, Signature Bouquet, Prisma Bouquet, Royale Bouquet, Grande Bouquet, Elegant Bouquet, and Regalia Bouquet. You can choose from milk chocolate thins, unique truffles, chocolate fondue, ruby chocolate, pralines, mousse, cheesecake, bars, dessert, and much more.

Apart from tantalising tastes, ITC Royal Bengal also has a signature Sleeep Collection. You could choose from a selection of luxurious bed and bath linen, throws and accessories to spark off the festive season.

The Sleeep Boutique is a part of Sleeep Initiative by ITC Hotels that aims to provide better quality of sleep as part of the holistic well-being approach. It includes options like optimised decibel level in the room, innovative lighting such as the anti-stumble lights, the right shower pressure, Sleeep Music channel, Sleeep Ensemble, Sleeep Menu and the Sleeep Boutique.

Sleeep gifting

While we sleep our bodies begin their healing process and so a good night's rest is inherent to feeling our best. It is this belief that has led the ITC hotels to initiate a research nearly a decade ago and implement practices that enhance the quality of sleep experienced by the guests at their hotels. The offerings at ITC Hotels Sleeep Boutique located at ITC Royal Bengal allows the guest to feel their best. One can choose from the diverse range of the signature Sleeep Boutique collection for your personal use and festive gifting. The collection includes Pashmina Throw in a Trunk Box, The Classic Sleeep Gift Set, Hotel Classic Trunk Box Set, Sleeep and Relax Gift Set and a lot more.

Price on request

Contact: 033 44464646 or order via ITC Hotels App.