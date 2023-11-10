SVA’s 10th anniversary special edit Safar is a happy mix of Indo-Western silhouettes

As handcrafted luxe label SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi completes 10 years of fashion journey, they celebrated with a special collection showcasing their enchanting fashion spiel across the decade. Aptly named Safar, the collection, which was unveiled at LFWxFDCI, draws inspiration from the couturiers’ expansive archives, skilfully weaving together motifs and textures, taking the boho spirit to new heights of luxury. The collection is replete with stripes seamlessly intertwined with layers of artful drapery, patchwork wonders, and structured cape jackets that are a blend of contemporary and timeless designs.

The duo tell us about the same in detail.

Tell us more about Safar?

Revisiting our mammoth eclectic archive was itself a mesmerizing and fulfilling experience. After scouring through decks of embroideries, folders of prints, and a plethora of materials, we selected some of our best and iconic styles and re-imagined them for a fresh take.

Safar is a canvas of exquisite fabrics and intricate details. From flowy crepe and silk to organza, every texture tells a story. The ethnic colour palette has the label’s signature blue which is infused with deep Merlot, while the intricate prints, threadwork textures and metallic accents create an elegant tapestry. The silhouettes, including structured capes, Noor Jackets, embellished blazers and pantsuits, and saris have a fresh twist to them. For menswear, there are tone-on-tone trench coats, bandis, jackets, sheer kurtas, and layered ensembles in organza and silk with textured threadwork.

Also, tell us a little about your winter-festive edit Mor and Fuaara.

The collection is steeped in the spirit of travel, nature and holidays. We went to the picturesque Nadesar palace in Varanasi which inspired the mood board of Mor aur Fuaara. The view of a gushing fountain and a pack of preening peacocks moved us. Hence the collection evokes this imagery in the form of vibrant prints peppered on Indo-Western fusion silhouettes. Our signature stripes make a strong comeback combined with metallic accents. There’s Lucknowi embroidery and applique detailing in each ensemble available in hues of luscious, green, mints, midnight blue, off-white and rose gold pink. The silhouettes comprise draped saris, structured capes, twin sets and separates.

The winter party wardrobe must-haves this year?

A fun trench coat, a structured statement cape jacket, along with a stunning pre-pleated sari.



What will be your upcoming spring summer collection all about?

Spring summer will be more muted tones, lots of textures, airy light fabrics, prints in muted tones, and nudes.

What are the goals for your label for the next decade?

We want to continue what we are doing, keep evolving, look at online retail in a big way, and expand our retail presence.

How much have you embraced sustainability?

We are majorly into vegan fabrics, we reduce and recycle all the waste by making accessories, and also use them in textures and surface ornamentation.

