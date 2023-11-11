Lavie becomes a multi-category brand as they expand into watches

The brand that has been winning our hearts with its versatile range of handbags, purses, totes, satchels and such, Lavie has introduced its latest creation, women’s watches. This introduction marks its expansion into a multi-category brand.

The women’s watch collection features elegantly designed timepieces crafted to enhance the style, and be that “cherry on the cake”. The collection features five exquisite designs that redefine fashion statements:

Luna: This beauty has a rose gold dial and silver detailing.

Luna

Venus: This watch with a leaf-patterned dial will make you look all the way more elegant.

Venus

Iris Classic: A watch with a white dial adorned with a flower pattern can never go out of fashion.

Iris Classic

Grace: A rose gold watch with a shimmer dial for all the night outs.

Grace

Elisa: The classic “office” watch with a black dial and a rose gold belt.

Elisa

Each watch is carefully crafted, seamlessly blending timeless aesthetics with modern functionality. Packaged in Lavie’s signature chic light pink box featuring gold-foiled letters, these watches are a testament to Lavie’s commitment to elegance. Watches are a forever favourite as gifts, so these make the perfect gift for yourself or your favourite woman.

Available on the website and at the stores.