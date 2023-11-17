Anushka Khanna's Luminescence brings bright and festive hues to the wardrobe

As celebrations galore, Mumbai-based designer Anushka Khanna has brought her dazzling new edit, Luminescence, which promises to elevate the festive spirit. Featuring 50 distinct looks, this collection includes a wide array of ethnic wear — from sleek jackets, relaxed kurtas, and blazers to vests, saris, and voluminous skirts — they are designed for graceful twirls on the dance floor during celebrations. For those seeking a bolder look, there are sultry choli blouses, off-shoulder bejeweled bandeaus paired with ghararas, and deep V-neck kurtas that are sure to steal the thunder.

Ensembles from Luminescence

Telling us how she had a new found inspiration in the festive season, Anushka shares, “The pandemic and the birth of my son led to a brief hiatus for me, workwise. When I came back to the studio, I realised I was returning with a fresh perspective. What was it that I wanted from my clothing? What was missing? What would bring me joy? I asked these questions and wanted to create pieces that are timeless that you can take out season after season, but also mix these separates with other pieces for versatile looks. I wanted these clothes to bring that spark back to our wardrobes. And that’s what the name signifies — that light, sparkle, brightness and magic that we seek in festive celebrations.”

Co-ord set

The designer whose creations have been previously spotted on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and more is known for her fine tailoring achieved through a meld of exquisite fabrics, embroideries and cut work. Telling us about the making process she shares, “We’ve used silk crepe, silk georgette, organza, gajji silk and all pure fabrics to craft lehengas, ghararas, waistcoats, jackets, and the classic sari. We’ve always been recognised for our intricate embroidery and detailed surface textures. In this collection, we’ve used delicate gota work, beadwork and threadwork in a variety of motifs.

Bandeau with Sharara pants

Colour is our USP and this time we wanted to have something for every mood and occasion. So we’ve spanned the spectrum in palette — from the delicacy of blush and the iciness of mint, to look-at-me electric hues and mysterious black, there’s something for all.”

Sharara set

The designer also gives us some styling tips for occasions, “The waistcoat paired with a jacket works great on their own or with separates. For instance, we have the delicate waistcoats that can be worn over lehenga — as a more structured version in lieu of the dupatta — or can be worn with a slip underneath. The bejewelled bandeau is another perfect silhouette to wear with embellished sharara pants. Satin saris in pop colours are also trending. Infact, there’s nothing like a classic sari and we’ve made them slinky and sexy, that need nothing more than an embellished choli.”

Rs. 35,000 upwards. Available online.

