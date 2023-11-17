Jewellery is a form of self-expression: Malaika Arora  

Irasva Fine Jewellery, which is known for fine craftsmanship, has unveiled its latest collection of jewellery studded with an array of diamonds, coloured gemstones and uncut polki. The new collection launch coincided with its latest store launch. The event saw Bollywood star Malaika Arora wearing a blue sapphire choker with diamond floweret alongwith a matching blue sapphire encrusted ring from Irasva’s new collection.

Malaika talks to Indulge about what inspired her to collaborate with the jewellery brand; favourite piece from the collection; and shares her tips on how she incorporates jewellery into her personal style.

“I was inspired to collaborate with the brand for its new store launch in Borivali because of the unique and innovative designs. I’ve always had a deep appreciation for jewellery as a form of self-expression, and this brand’s creations really spoke to me. The attention to detail, quality, and craftsmanship aligned with my personal values, and I felt that our collaboration would result in something truly special,” she says.

Elaborating on the specific design elements or materials in the collection that she found particularly fascinating, Malaika says, “In this collection, I’m particularly drawn to the use of unconventional materials and unique design elements. The craftsmanship is remarkable as they feature real jewellery with uncut polki diamonds and coloured gemstones. This emphasis on uncut polki diamonds and coloured gemstones adds an unexpected and refreshing twist to traditional jewellery, making the collection truly captivating and distinctive. These exquisite materials set their jewellery apart and underscores their commitment to delivering exceptional, high-quality pieces.”

She tells us that it is difficult to pick just one favourite piece from the collection because each item is a work of art in its own right. “However, if I had to choose, I’d say my favourite piece is the one that I’m wearing — the blue sapphire choker,” she says.

Sharing with us insights on incorporating jewellery into her personal style, the actor and model says, “Jewellery is an integral part of my personal style. I believe that jewellery has the power to transform and enhance any look. I like to mix and match different pieces to create a style that’s uniquely mine. Whether it’s layering delicate necklaces, stacking rings, or adding a bold statement piece, I use jewellery to express my mood and personality. It adds that extra sparkle and charm to my overall appearance.”

Her advice to people looking to accessorise with jewellery is to experiment and have fun with it. “Don’t be afraid to mix and match different pieces and styles. Jewellery is a reflection of your personality and style, so choose pieces that resonate with you. Consider the occasion, but also feel free to wear jewellery that makes you feel confident and beautiful. Remember, there are no strict rules in accessorising with jewellery, so let your creativity shine,” she signs off.

Price on request.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com



