Payal Singhal's collaboration with Azorte brings paradise on prints 

Celebrated designer Payal Singhal's almost reverential love for fashion design, art and architecture is much known. The Mumbai-based fashion maven’s past edits like Modern Mughals are a testament to that where she paid a homage to IndoIslamic architecture. This season, the designer brings a new collection, Winter Garden for Azorte. The muse? It’s the enchanting beauty of Mughal era gardens marked by their geometric layout, the iconic Charbagh design where the garden divides into four parts, cascading fountains, pavilion structures, symmetrical planting of trees and flowery plants and levelled terraces giving a stunning view of the garden — looking like a paradise on Earth!

Telling us more Payal shares, “The edit is an ode to my enduring inspiration of the Mughal era, and its captivating history, art and architecture. The collection is a sublime fusion of artistry, offering a poetic narrative. It effortlessly weaves together a glorious past with modern sensibility with quintessential flair.” The edit features 20 unique styles across four capsules.

They range from the signature PS frill sari, boho dress, patiala dupatta set, chanderi lehenga set, tunics, kaftans, short anarkalis with pallazo, sharara sets and more, perfect for Diwali, prewedding celebrations and festive parties.Payal bears a penchant for lively and quirky prints. And this time was no different where the modal satin pieces were digitally printed to bring out the vibrant motifs of florals and buttis. The colour palette adds to the regal charm as soft pastels of lilac, sea green and delicate pink imitate the hues of a garden in full bloom.

The collection marries opulence with comfort about which Payal shares, “I think people now want to wear clothes that reflect their personal style versus following trends blindly. They want to dress more realistically and be comfortable so they can actually enjoy the evening with friends and family. A more real and minimalist approach is what the preference is now.”

She spills festive wear trends saying, “Easy breezy and comfortable Indian wear is on trend this season. Silks paired with simple yet statement gold jewellery is in! Fun bohemian attire featuring fun prints, tassels and chunky silver jewellery is another big trend. You can also mix and match, taking pieces from your Western wear wardrobe and mixing them with your ethnic.”

